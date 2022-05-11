Home » Investing » Linamar Stock Looks Like a Smart Long-Term Play

Linamar Stock Looks Like a Smart Long-Term Play

Its multiple growth catalysts, strong balance sheet, and currently cheap price all bode well for investors today.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
Linamar looks like a solid long-term investment

The past couple of years have been difficult for the manufacturing company Linamar (TSX:LNR) as COVID reduced the demand for its highly engineered products, such as auto parts and industrial-strength access lifts. 

Even as the economy has reopened, higher commodity costs, supply chain constraints, rising freight and labor expenses, and reduced government subsidy have taken a toll on Linamar’s operations — and its stock price. Shares of Linamar have lost more than one-third of their value this year.

The macro headwinds could continue to hurt Linamar’s business in the short term and limit the stock’s upside. But I think Linamar has multiple growth catalysts ahead that support a long-term bullish outlook on the stock.

Growth should return to the industrial segment 

Linamar’s industrial segment makes agricultural equipment and access equipment such as scissor lifts. Despite strong demand for the company’s products, the supply chain and labor constraints restricted the company’s ability to deliver in agriculture. Higher commodity and shipping costs also remained a drag. 

Although these factors are likely to keep stunting Linamar’s short-term growth, management is upbeat. It expects to see double-digit growth across all regions in the access market in 2022. Its core products are gaining market share, which should turn into solid sales. 

What’s more, the lean agriculture inventory indicates that Linamar’s ag business could benefit from solid demand. Management is confident of recouping lost sales as the supply issues ease. A strong backlog and increased market share bode well for future growth.

Electric vehicles help accelerate the mobility business  

A confluence of factors, including semiconductor supply shortages; higher costs associated with material, freight, and labor; and reduction in the utilization of government support programs took a toll on Linamar’s mobility segment, which makes auto parts. 

Nevertheless, growing light vehicle volumes and expected improvement in semiconductor supply in the second half of the year augur well for growth. However, what sticks out as a real opportunity is the ongoing electrification trends in the automotive sector. Electric vehicles continue to provide solid multi-year growth opportunities for the company and expand its addressable market.  

It’s worth noting that Linamar announced record new business wins in 2021. Of those, about 20% were for electric vehicles. Moreover, the dollar value of these annualized sales is about 50% higher than the prior-year period. 

Low valuation and solid balance sheet suggest upside 

Many top TSX stocks are feeling pressure in the current market downturn, including Linamar. It’s worth noting that Linamar stock is trading at NTM (next 12-month) EV/EBITDA and price/earnings multiples of 3.3 and 8.4 — below the historical average and well within investors’ reach. 

Linamar’s ability to generate strong cash flows has helped the company significantly reduce its debt and become net debt-free. Its low debt and solid balance sheet position it well to accelerate its growth through acquisitions. 

Linamar Looks Like a Deal Today

Even though ongoing challenges could curb the upside in Linamar in the short term, the stock looks like a smart buy to me today thanks to the company’s strong growth opportunities across its business segments, record new business wins, strong balance sheet, opportunistic acquisitions, and improving cost headwinds. 

Finally, Linamar stock is trading cheap, providing long-term investors a good opportunity at recent prices. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Linamar.

More on Investing

Investing

2 Cheap Canadian REITs to Buy After Reporting Solid Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to increase your exposure to real estate while stocks are cheap, these are two of the best…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

Do You Fear a Recession? 3 Insanely Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is in the red over fears of recession. This is the right time to buy value stocks…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Kinross Gold Stock (TSX:K): Q1/22 Earnings Result Gives Way to Value

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Kinross Gold reported lower production and earnings, but what is emerging is a new, lower-risk gold company that's gearing up…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Analysts Think Lithium Americas Stock Could Double in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) stock has been hit by the recent drop in the markets. But here's why analysts now think…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Stocks: Here’s How to Beat a Volatile Market

| Daniel Da Costa

When volatility starts to pick up and Canadian stocks are pulling back, this simple strategy will help you outperform the…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Beat Inflation

| Jed Lloren

Inflation is running rampant this year. These three dividend stocks could help you beat it.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 High-Yield Canadian Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite the ongoing market selloff, some dividend stocks in Canada still look really attractive to start generating reliable passive income.

Read more »