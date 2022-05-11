Home » Investing » This Energy Company Is 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy After the Recent Selloff

This Energy Company Is 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy After the Recent Selloff

Despite Freehold’s incredible rally over the last 18 months, it continues to trade undervalued and is easily one of the best energy stocks to buy today.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

Market selloffs create some of the best buying opportunities for investors. This is a well-known fact. However, sometimes selloffs will only include stocks from particular industries and sectors. In recent weeks, though, we’ve seen the market selloff extend to the broader market. And now, even high-quality energy stocks are getting cheap and have become some of the best to buy.

There are a variety of reasons why all stocks are being impacted. Energy stocks, though, which have been experiencing some significant tailwinds over the past few months, have also been selling off recently. With worries of a global recession continuing to increase and the continued resurgence of COVID around the world, the fear and uncertainty has been causing energy stocks to selloff.

However, with the significant potential that these companies have in the current environment due to the war in Ukraine, there is a tonne of opportunity over the longer term for these stocks to expand their operations, especially if you buy a high-quality stock.

So, while these stocks have pulled back and are trading undervalued, if you need more exposure to energy, now is certainly an excellent time to consider pulling the trigger. And if you’re looking for high-quality energy stocks today, one of the best to buy has to be Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU), which, after Tuesday’s close, is now trading almost 15% off its high.

Why Freehold Royalties is one of the best energy stocks to buy now

Freehold has been one of the best energy stocks to buy for a while, but after it reported earnings Tuesday after the close, it once again showed why it’s such a high-quality business to own, especially in this environment.

Freehold is an energy company that acquires land and royalty rights, gaining exposure to the production of energy companies that are producing oil and gas on its land. This is a lower-risk way to gain exposure to the energy industry thanks to Freehold’s business model but also due, in large part, to how well Freehold is run.

Freehold’s quality was on display again in the first quarter when the company managed to generate incredible free cash flow.

Although the production that Freehold is exposed to was actually slightly lower in the first quarter than it was at the end of 2021, because energy prices have been surging, Freehold saw a 22% increase in revenue per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE). This led to a total revenue increase of 16% quarter over quarter.

However, one of the most impressive takeaways of Freehold’s earnings and one of the major reasons why it’s one of the best energy stocks to buy now, was the fact that on just $88 million in revenue, Freehold managed to earn $73 million of free cash flow.

Those are incredible margins, and considering the stock is only paying out about $36 million per quarter at the current dividend rate, it’s clear that not only is Freehold stock a highly efficient energy company, but it’s also considerably cheap.

Bottom line

Freehold has always been an excellent Canadian energy stock. However, considering the market environment and Freehold’s value today, it’s certainly one of the best energy stocks to buy now.

At the current price, Freehold is offering investors a free cash flow yield of more than 13.6% and a dividend yield of roughly 6.8%.

Not only that, but Freehold typically likes to keep its payout ratio between 60% and 80% of free cash flow. Therefore, in addition to being undervalued, it also offers an incredibly safe dividend that could again be increased over the coming quarters.

If you’re looking to add energy stocks to your portfolio in this environment, Freehold is easily one of the best you can buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 UNDERVALUED TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks have returned 90% since last year, while TSX Composite Index has returned a mere 3%!

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why I’m Buying Suncor (TSX:SU) Post-Earnings

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) has been on a roll in 2022 and still looks like a strong hold after its…

Read more »

Filling up at the gas pumps.
Energy Stocks

Pain at the Pump? Get Relief With These 3 Oil Stocks

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) can offset the cost of higher gas prices.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The volatility in TSX stocks is likely to continue today amid corporate earnings season and talks of a looming recession.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Energy Stocks

Is Ballard Power Stock Worth Holding After its Q1 Earnings Miss?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why Ballard Power (TSX:BLDP) stock could still be worth holding for the long term, despite its worse-than-expected Q1 results.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Energy Stocks

ESG Investors: Beware of Greenwashing!

| Andrew Button

ESG funds can be deceived by greenwashing. Why not just hold index funds like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks With Unstoppable Price Gains

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The share prices of two energy stocks with strong momentums could soar through the roof in 12 months or less.

Read more »