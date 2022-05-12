Home » Investing » Sun Life (TSX:SLF): Why I’m Buying the Post-Earnings Dip

Sun Life (TSX:SLF): Why I’m Buying the Post-Earnings Dip

Investors may want to buy the post-earnings dip in Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) as the company expands its reach in Asia.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) is a Toronto-based company that provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporations around the world. Back in January, I’d looked at Manulife, another top Canadian insurance and financial services provider. The global insurance industry has been powered by the rise of the middle class in developing nations around the world. Today, I want to discuss why I’m excited to snatch up this TSX stock after its recent earnings release.

How has Sun Life performed in a tumultuous 2022?

Shares of Sun Life have plunged 11% in 2022 as of close on May 11. This has pushed the top TSX stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period. I’d discussed why Sun Life was a strong target in an uncertain environment when this year got started.

This TSX stock took a major hit during the market pullback in the late winter and early spring of 2020. However, Sun Life managed to more than double from those lows to a 52-week high of $74.22 in the late winter of 2022.

Should investors be encouraged by its recent earnings report?

The company released its first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 11. It reported total underlying net income of $843 million in Q1 2022 — down from $850 million in the previous year. Fortunately, its Canada-based segment delivered 5% underlying net income growth to $298 million. It posted insurance sales growth of 42% to $332 million. This growth was powered by large case group benefit sales in Sun Life Health, while wealth sales rose 11% to $5 billion.

In the United States, Sun Life saw net income drop 20% year over year to $169 million. Insurance sales fell 4% to $148 million. Elevated group life mortality rates during the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an impact. Meanwhile, the quarter saw a spike in long-term disability claims in Group Benefits.

Sun Life’s crucial Asia region faced challenges to start the year. It suffered a 4% decline in underlying net income. Hong Kong’s business activity was negatively impacted by renewed COVID-19 restrictions. Asia insurance sales dropped 7% year over year to $319 million. However, Asia wealth sales increased 7% to $4 billion. On the business front, Sun Life bolstered its reach in Asia. It announced that it will expand its partnership with CIMB Niaga, which is the second-largest privately owned bank in Indonesia. This will allow Sun Life to provide all insurance solutions to the bank’s customers from 2025 through 2039.

Here’s why I’m buying Sun Life stock today

Shares of this top TSX stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. It last had an RSI of 30, putting Sun Life just outside technically oversold territory. Better yet, the board of directors announced a 4.5% hike to its quarterly dividend to $0.69 per common share. That represents a solid 4.2% yield. I’m looking to snatch up this undervalued dividend stock, as the company is still geared up for big earnings growth for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

exchange traded funds
Investing

VUN vs. VTI: Should Canadians Buy CAD- or USD-Listed Total U.S. Market ETFs?

| Tony Dong

The total U.S. stock market is a great long-term, low-cost, high-growth investment.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Buy a Home, Rent, or Invest? The Bull and Bear Case for Each

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors looking to invest in the housing market have a lot to consider, so which should you buy…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Attractive TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving RRSP investors a chance to buy good dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Severely Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock may be beaten down, but it offers a whole lot to love, as the economy…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Are Down 27% or More

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three growth stocks trading at deep discounts are buying opportunities for bargain hunters.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

This 1 REIT Has Stood the Test of Time

| Adam Othman

When looking for REITs that can handle almost everything the market throws at them, you will have to look deeper…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Here’s How 1 TSX Stock Could Become $47,000

| Robin Brown

Looking to multiply your money by nearly 10-fold? Here's one TSX stock that could turn $5,000 into $47,000 sooner than…

Read more »