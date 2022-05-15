Home » Investing » 1 ETF That Could Help You Weather the Storm!

1 ETF That Could Help You Weather the Storm!

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) is a great one-stop-shop ETF for beginner investors who want to invest cautiously in a rocky market.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

The market weather has been quite nasty of late, with the TSX Index now flirting with a correction. Indeed, the U.S. indices fell into a correction a long time ago. While commodities have kept the Canadian indices afloat on a relative basis, investors had better prepare for more choppiness going into year’s end.

With the Bank of Canada (BoC) way behind the curve (perhaps further behind than the Fed), inflation could have the potential to run even hotter than the 6.7% level it’s currently at. Indeed, the last thing Canadians want are more dreaded price increases across the board.

Though the BoC could hike as much as 75-100 bps, investors shouldn’t rely on such. Why? Arguably, the BoC has already lost so much credibility with investors. Moving forward, though, it’s the Fed that will likely dictate the trajectory of your average Canadian stock, given the TSX tends to be heavily influenced by the U.S. markets and Fed moves.

Time to buy defensively

Though nobody knows when markets will bottom, I think it’s only safe to play both sides of the coin. That means being ready for the bear market (that’s a 20% drop) but also doing a bit of buying in case the bear never rears its ugly head and the bottom is closer than we think.

Currently, a wide range of ETFs appears to be on sale. And they could be enough to help Canadian investors get through what could be a second half of 2022 that’s likely to be stomach churning.

Consider shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB), a one-stop-shop way to gain exposure to the broader Canadian stock market while taking on considerably less beta. Though the ZLB may be “lower volatility,” investors shouldn’t treat the ETF as a bond or risk-free asset. Low volatility doesn’t mean no volatility. Further, the low volatility isn’t even guaranteed, as the ETF can be just as volatile as the markets.

Under most circumstances, however, the ZLB tends to dampen out the bumps in the market. The 2.64% dividend yield, which is richer than the TSX Index, can also help smoothen out the ride for your portfolio.

What’s in the ZLB?

Some of the most defensive companies out there. Hydro One is a top holding, contributing 4.5% of the overall ETF. Other top holdings in the ZLB include utilities, grocery companies, and gold miners. Undoubtedly, these are some of the most secure places to be in times like these.

Over the past month, the low-volatility ETF has been anything but. Shares of the ZLB fell more than 7% from peak to trough in just a month. That’s some serious volatility that may make investors question the ZLB and its “low-volatility” promise.

Though the ZLB has been the choppiest it’s been in a while, it’s still down less than the TSX, which is in correction. Further, the ZLB is down just over 2% year to date. If we are, in fact, in a bear market, the ZLB could be a secret weapon to losing less in what’s shaping up to be a bad year for financial markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Forget Air Canada: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Offering Much Better Value

| Daniel Da Costa

While Air Canada stock may look cheap, it still faces several headwinds. Instead, these two dividend stocks offer much better…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Bring In $1,000/Month No Matter What the Market Does

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Should the market fall further, these are the three stocks I would recommend for Motley Fool investors to get strong…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Market Pullback: 4 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Hold

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors navigating this market pullback should snatch up defensive dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) in the middle of May.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Trading at Massive Discounts to Wall Street Estimates

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks such as Roku and Cresco are trading at massive discounts compared to Wall Street price target estimates.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: What’s Next for Shareholders?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock doubled in the last year before falling back. But will it climb again? Or could sanctions end…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

Stock Market Correction: How Low Is Low Enough to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors may be thinking about trying to time the market during a stock market correction, but please don't! Instead, follow…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Investing

The 60/40 Stocks/Bonds Retirement Portfolio Is Dying: Here’s How to Revive it

| Tony Dong

Investors should rethink traditional portfolio management and asset allocation rules of thumb.

Read more »