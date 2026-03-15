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2 Superb Canadian Stocks Set to Surge Into 2026

The durable demand for their products and services, and solid execution make them superb stocks to buy and hold.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These superb Canadian stocks have outperformed the broader markets year-to-date and could continue to surge into 2026 despite market uncertainty.
  • Sprott’s growth is driven by rising assets under management, strong inflows into precious-metal funds and ETFs, and increasing demand for safe-haven and critical-materials investments.
  • Canadian Natural Resources is positioned for continued gains thanks to higher oil and gas prices, efficient operations, strong cash flow, and long-term production growth opportunities.

The equity market is facing heightened uncertainty. Rising geopolitical tensions and persistent trade concerns could keep the market volatile. However, even during uncertain times, certain Canadian stocks are set to surge into 2026. Their strong fundamentals, durable demand for their products and services, and solid execution make them superb stocks to buy and hold.

Against this background, here are two superb Canadian stocks set to surge into 2026 and are compelling long-term investments.

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Superb Canadian stocks: Sprott

Shares of Sprott (TSX:SII) have been on a solid run, and the momentum will likely continue into 2026. The asset manager, known for specializing in precious metals and critical materials investments, has witnessed a 2026% rally in its shares over the past year. Moreover, Sprott stock has climbed about 62% year to date.

A key driver behind this rally has been the rapid growth in Sprott’s assets under management (AUM). Much of that increase has come from rising market values across its fund lineup, along with strong investor inflows into its physical precious-metal trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The rising AUM drove management fees and commissions, supporting its revenue and profitability.

The macro backdrop may continue to play in Sprott’s favour. Escalating geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts often create volatility in global markets, which historically pushes investors toward safe-haven assets such as gold. Higher prices for precious and critical metals would likely boost the value of Sprott’s funds and further expand its AUM.

Another promising area is critical materials. Governments are increasingly intervening in these markets to secure supply chains and reduce dependence on China for key resources. Sprott already offers strategies focused on uranium, copper, nickel, lithium, and cobalt, materials essential for clean energy generation, transmission, and storage.

With new ETFs launched in 2025 gaining traction and continued inflows into its specialized funds, Sprott appears well-positioned for continued earnings growth, which could help drive its share price even higher in 2026 and the years ahead.

Superb Canadian stocks: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a superb stock set to surge in 2026. It has already risen more than 35% in 2026 and has room to run. Notably, higher crude oil and gas prices, driven by rising geopolitical tensions, are improving the earnings outlook for energy producers, positioning the company to generate stronger revenue and cash flow.

Beyond commodity price tailwinds, Canadian Natural Resources will also benefit from its high-quality asset portfolio and efforts to streamline costs and optimize production. This helps the company to generate steady earnings and generate solid cash flow even during periods of commodity price downturns, supporting its payouts.

CNQ’s long-term growth prospects remain solid, supported by its extensive undeveloped land inventory, which provides repeatable drilling opportunities and production expansion potential. Many of these projects are conventional developments that require relatively modest capital and offer quicker timelines to production. Moreover, CNQ’s focus on strategic acquisitions augurs well for growth.

The favourable pricing environment, diversified asset base, efficient cost structure, and ability to generate strong cash flows will drive Canadian Natural Resources stock higher in 2026. In addition, CNQ will likely sustain its dividend-growth streak and enhance shareholder value through higher payout.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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