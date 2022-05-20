Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Heavyweights That Are Paying Big Money

3 Dividend Heavyweights That Are Paying Big Money

Blue-chip Dividend Aristocrats can be the core of your dividend portfolio, and any capital appreciation they offer will be a bonus.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

When you are building your dividend portfolio, you have a lot of choices. You can choose the high-yield stocks that might not get full marks for sustainability. Then you have aristocrats with minimal yields that are better choices from a capital-appreciation perspective.

However, at any given time, there are a decent number of dividend heavyweights that offer you a good mix of everything — yields, sustainability potential, dividend growth, and even capital appreciation if you hold on to them long enough. Three such stocks should be on your radar right now.

The telecom giant

The Canadian telecom sector is heavily consolidated, and the most prominent player by market cap is also the most generous dividend payer. BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is currently offering a juicy yield of about 5.33%. And even though it’s a solid yield, it’s pretty low compared to what it was offering until early 2021.

Apart from being a leader in the telecom sector, it’s also a well-established Dividend Aristocrat. It has been growing its payouts for 13 years, and in the last decade, it has grown its payouts by about 65%. Annualized, that’s 6.5%, enough to outpace the inflation by a decent margin. It also offers a decent capital-appreciation potential.  

A financial holding company

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is a financial holding company based in Canada but with businesses in three major markets: The U.S., Canada, and Europe, through four of its significant holdings. The number of assets under management (AUM) of over two trillion makes it comparable to some of the country’s largest financial institutions and giants.

From a growth perspective, Great West would have been an excellent investment in the century’s first decade. In the last 10 years, the stock has been a shaky grower, to say the least. However, its 5.8% yield, sustained by the healthy 54.2%, is reason enough to consider this investment, especially at its current undervalued state.

The energy giant

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a blue-chip holding worth considering for various reasons, starting with its position in the North American energy industry.

As the largest pipeline company in the region, it transports a significant chunk of the natural gas consumed and oil processed and exported from the continent. It also has other underlying businesses like power production and natural gas utility (in which it’s a leader in Ontario).

The growth potential of the company has not been an asset since 2015. However, its dividends are always a reliable strength. It has grown its payouts for 26 consecutive years, that includes the Great Recession, the 2014-2015 fall, and the 2020 energy crisis. It’s also quite generous with its payouts and is currently offering a juicy 5.98% yield.

Foolish takeaway

The three dividend stocks in Canada are worth holding for various reasons. All three are aristocrats, and, given enough time; they can also offer you modest enough capital appreciation. So, you can safely divert a sizeable chunk of your retirement savings into the three countries for passive income and capital preservation and appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Put +5% Yields in Your Pocket

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of high volatility and inflation, get +5% dividend yields in your portfolio.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s House Prices Cool: 1 REIT to Buy the Dip

| Puja Tayal

Canada’s house prices are cooling. Should you be concerned about falling house prices or use the dip to buy a…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Market Selloff: 2 Safe-Haven Dividend Stocks to Limit Your Losses

| Jitendra Parashar

Instead of worrying about the ongoing market selloff, investors should act now and add some safe dividend stocks to their…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

How to Buy Safe and Reliable Dividend Stocks in This Highly Volatile Market

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to shore up your portfolio with safe dividend stocks, here's what to look for before you pull…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

2 REITs to Buy for Monthly Passive Income of $1,000

| Adam Othman

With enough capital at your disposal, it's easy to start a sizeable monthly passive income with the suitable REITs.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Forget a Rental Property: Here’s 1 Top Dividend Stock I’d Rather Buy

| Robin Brown

Managing a rental property can be a huge pain with limited returns. Here's why I'd rather buy this top dividend…

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Keep Your Retirement a Reality

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian seniors can still retire on schedule and have financial stability in the sunset years by owning shares of three…

Read more »