Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Why Now Is the Time to Buy TSX Stocks!

TFSA Investors: Why Now Is the Time to Buy TSX Stocks!

The spring market pullback offers a great chance to add cheap TSX stocks like TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) to your TFSA portfolio.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index moved up marginally on Thursday, May 19 after suffering a sharp triple-digit loss in the previous trading session. Investors should look back to the March 2020 market pullback that sprung out of the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic. That provided fantastic buying opportunities across the board that made new fortunes. Now, in 2022, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) boasts more cumulative contribution room. This is the perfect time to take advantage and snatch up cheap TSX stocks in your TFSA!

TFSA investors should snatch up undervalued bank stocks in this climate

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is one of the top TSX stocks I’d look to snatch up in a TFSA right now. It is the second-largest Canadian bank by market cap. Shares of TD Bank have dropped 7.6% in 2022 as of close on May 19. The stock is still up 4.4% from the previous year. These profit machines have provided a great balance of capital growth and income over the past decade. I’m betting it will deliver again over the next 10 years.

The bank is set to release its second-quarter 2022 earnings on May 26. In Q1 2022, the bank reported adjusted net income of $3.83 billion or $2.08 per share — up from $3.38 billion, or $1.83 per share, in the previous year. TD Bank benefited from a big drop in provisions set aside for credit losses and its Retail Banking segments performed well in Canada and the United States.

Shares of TD Bank possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share, which represents a 3.8% yield.

Here’s a top TSX stock that looks undervalued in this market pullback

TFSA investors should also look to snatch up Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) in the second half of May. This top TSX stock has declined 12% in the year-to-date period. That has pushed its shares into negative territory compared to the same time in 2021.

This Toronto-based company is one of the top insurance providers and financial services companies in Canada. It released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 11. Insurance sales increased 9% year over year to $799 million in Q1 2022.

Shares of this TSX stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 9.5. TFSA investors can also count on its quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share. That represents a solid 4.4% yield.

One more undervalued TSX stock to stash in your TFSA today

Gold prices have retreated after reaching above US$2,000/ounce earlier this year. However, it is still a good idea to stash gold equities as a hedge in your TFSA going forward. Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) is one of the top gold producers on the planet. This TSX stock has climbed 11% so far this year. It is still down 11% from the same period in 2021.

Barrick Gold had a strong start in the first quarter of 2022 on the back of improved year-over-year spot gold prices. Shares of this TSX stock possess a favourable P/E ratio of 19. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, representing a modest 1.9% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

4 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy Ahead of Their Ex-Dividend Dates

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you have some cash lying idle, consider these high-yielding TSX stocks.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

2 Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy on Any Pullback 

| Daniel Da Costa

Stocks will periodically pull back for different reasons, and when these two defensive growth stocks do, they'll be some of…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks That Have Thrived Since the 2008 Crisis

| Adam Othman

The post-2008 recovery and subsequent growth of most Canadian banks have been quite impressive, but there are two that stand…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

3 Value Stocks to Buy as the Market Tries to Recover

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and healthy growth potential, I am bullish on these three stocks.

Read more »

Automated machines
Investing

ATS Automation: This Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Earnings!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) stock is well worth buying on the dip after the release of its final…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Gains 10% Post Q4 Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Lightspeed stock gained on the back of stellar results in Q4 of fiscal 2022. Should LSPD stock be part of…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 TSX Stocks With Rapidly Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

Worried about inflation? Here are three passive-income stocks to buy that pay rapidly growing dividends.

Read more »