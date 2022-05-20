Home » Investing » Time to Buy TransAlta Stock?

Time to Buy TransAlta Stock?

Shares of this utility are up significantly in the past year and more gains could be on the way.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Utility companies can be good stock investments.

Shares of TransAlta (TSX:TA) are on an upward trend after several years of setbacks. Investors who missed the rebound off the lows are wondering if this former dividend star deserves to be on their buy list.

TransAlta overview: A utility company on the upswing

TransAlta is a utility based in Alberta with power facilities in Canada, the United States and Australia.

Investors traditionally viewed TransAlta as a safe dividend stock that provided generous and reliable payouts, but a combination of high debt and falling energy prices in 2014 forced management to cut the quarterly distribution from $0.29 to $0.18.

Income investors bailed, and the stock went into a downward spiral, made worse by another dividend cut that took the payout down to just $0.04. By the time all the dust settled, TransAlta’s share price was less than $4 in early 2016. The stock had been as high as $37 at its peak in 2008.

It isn’t easy to buy when a company is in trouble, but investors who mustered the courage to get in at $4 are now sitting on decent gains … and more upside could be on the way.

Why?

Over the past six years, management has done a good job of shoring up the balance sheet through a series of non-core asset sales and dropdowns to the company’s majority-owned subsidiary TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW).

TransAlta’s balance sheet is now in excellent shape, and the company expects to generate $455 million to $555 million in free cash flow in 2022.

An important agreement with the Alberta government in late 2016 has also helped the recovery. Under an off-coal deal, the province agreed to pay TransAlta $37.4 million per year from 2017 to 2030 to help the utility transition its facilities from coal to natural gas. TransAlta completed the transition off coal in Alberta at the end of 2021, nine years ahead of the provincial government’s requirement.

TransAlta expects to end coal-fired power production in the United States in 2025.

These investments and other ESG initiatives that include gender equality on the board by 2030 and net-zero emission by 2050 should bring more retail and institutional interest to the stock in the next few years.

Dividend growth and share buybacks

Power prices have recovered and TransAlta is starting to move more cash back to shareholders. The board raised the dividend in each of the past three years. The new quarterly payout is still just $0.05, but the company is moving in the right direction.

TransAlta is also buying back stock under a share repurchase plan.

Is TransAlta stock undervalued?

TransAlta trades for $14.40 per share at the time of writing and has a market capitalization of about $3.9 billion. The company’s 60.1% ownership of TransAlta Renewables is currently worth about $2.85 billion, so the market is only giving TransAlta-owned assets and facilities that have not dropped down to the subsidiary a valuation of $1 billion.

This seems cheap and it might be a reason Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A) has quietly built up a 13% stake in the company in the past few years. The alternative asset manager has a knack for finding value.

Should you buy TransAlta now?

TransAlta has turned the corner on its recovery plan and is generating strong free cash flow. The easy money has arguably been made, but investors with a buy-and-hold strategy should still consider adding the stock to their portfolios.

The dividend is growing and Brookfield Asset Management could potentially move to buy TransAlta outright in the next few years. If that happens, investors would likely receive a nice premium. Otherwise, the stock should slowly grind higher on improved earnings and cash flow driven by strong power prices and the addition of new assets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of TransAlta, TransAlta Renewables and Brookfied Asset Management.

More on Energy Stocks

Natural gas prices are rising, making energy companies a good investment.
Energy Stocks

Bonterra Energy Stock Has Doubled: Is There More Upside in 2022?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

It's been one of the best-performing TSX small-cap energy stocks in 2022, yet shares are cheap today.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

3 Small-Cap TSX Energy Stocks That Doubled This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks at large have beat broader markets this year. But that's nothing compared to these small caps.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

TFSA Wealth: Is Suncor Stock Still a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock still looks cheap. Here's why.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

1 Oil Company Just Increased Dividends by 12%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend chasers should include an oil bellwether on their buy lists after the company declared the highest dividend increase in…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Oil Boom: This 6% Dividend Stock Could Go Higher

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividend stocks like Enridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) could boost payouts this year.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Income Investors: 3 Energy Stocks That Yield up to 6%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Income investors looking to combat volatility may want to target top dividend-yielding energy stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: Why Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and 1 More Energy Stock?

| Sneha Nahata

Their solid dividend payment history, high yields, and strong visibility over future cash flows position these companies to enhance shareholders’…

Read more »