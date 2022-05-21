Home » Investing » 2 Beyond-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Next Week

2 Beyond-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Next Week

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF) are becoming too cheap for their own good following their latest pullbacks.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has seen an abundance of value versus the likes of the U.S. markets like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 over the years. With the massive rotation out of growth and tech stocks, there has never been a better time to buy Canadian stocks, in my opinion. Indeed, many Canadians tend to swap their loonies for greenbacks to gain tech exposure south of the border. There’s not much in the way of tech in Canada on a relative basis. In 2022, that’s been a blessing.

Looking beyond energy and commodity producers, there are a lot of underrated gems that are profoundly profitable. It’s these such stocks that trade at huge discounts. Just how large are such discounts these days? Depending on the stock, the margin of safety could prove enormous.

When markets are in free-fall mode, margin of safety is the name of the game. Investors who have the widest margin of safety will have the greatest chance of walking away without substantial losses in this current bear market. So, whether you’re a Canadian investor who’s looking to buy the market dip, or an American investor who’s willing to make the FX exchange for greater value north of the border, you’ve come to the right place. In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at two Canadian stocks that I view as incredibly cheap with huge margins of safety.

Consider shares of Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF), two underrated TSX stocks that simply do not get respect.

Quebecor

Quebecor is a Quebec-based telecom that has ambitions of becoming a fourth major player in Canada’s telecom scene. In the province of Quebec, Quebecor is a dominant telecom firm. Though the company hasn’t really ventured outside Quebec, I think the firm can do well if it were to expand nationally.

The Big Three telecoms don’t want a fourth major carrier. They’re fine with the triopoly that currently exists. Though Quebecor would play the role of a disruptor if it were to get serious about expanding beyond the confines of Quebec, it’ll need to invest heavily in infrastructure. Such investments do not come cheap, and with rates poised to rise, the costs of competing could surge.

In any case, Quebecor generates solid returns on invested capital in Quebec. With the 5G and fibre rollout, the company has the means to really expand its footprint and grow its cash flows.

At $28 and change per share, the stock trades at 12.2 times trailing earnings to go with a 4.3% dividend yield. That’s incredibly cheap for a firm that many investors may misunderstand.

Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture is a furnishings play that’s absolutely nosedived of late, now down over 37% from its 52-week high to $16 and change per share. With a recession likely in the cards in 2023, discretionary firms deserve to be punished. However, there’s a chance that the recession could see a soft landing, and if it does, LNF stock and names like it could have room to the upside. Currently, it seems like investors are preparing for a return of 2008. Leon’s stock trades at a mere 6.6 times trailing earnings alongside a 3.9% dividend yield.

I think the punishment has been overdone for the top Canadian furniture retailer. Warren Buffett recently upped his stake in a U.S. furniture firm named RH on the dip, and it may prove wise to follow in the man’s footsteps by mirroring such a bet in a name like Leon’s. The stock went from cheap to embarrassingly cheap in just a matter of weeks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LEONS FURNITURE and RH.

More on Investing

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Also Pay Investors Tasty Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks on the TSX such as goeasy and Brookfield Renewable also provide investors with tasty dividend yields.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

Nutrien Stock: A Top Fertilizer Stock With Room to Run

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock is a great fertilizer miner that investors may wish to load up on amid recent strength.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Under $3 That’s Perfect for a Long-Term Retirement Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks have fallen further but look to be recovering right now. Even a small stake could be…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Top Gold Stock With a Huge Dividend

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) stock may very well be one of the most productive ways to invest in precious metals.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

What Investors Can Learn From the Last 3 Market Corrections

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

No one can predict market corrections, but we can learn by looking back at the last few on the TSX…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: The #1 Way to Earn Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Earning passive income from dividend stocks could be enjoyable. Here are a few tips to simplify your process.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Investing

2 Quality Canadian Real Estate Plays to Buy Now While Their Yields Are Hot

| Joey Frenette

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) seem like major bargains in the real estate space after the recent…

Read more »