Home » Investing » Oil Stocks Are Still Shockingly Cheap

Oil Stocks Are Still Shockingly Cheap

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are still incredibly cheap.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

Energy stocks have been rallying hard this year.

Thanks to the dramatic rise in oil prices we’ve witnessed in 2022, many oil and gas investors have gotten wealthy.

It’s gotten to the point where many investors think that the trade is overheated. Energy stocks are behaving almost like tech stocks at the height of the 2020/2021 bubble. 50% in half a year certainly looks extreme. And in fact, the gains in oil prices may be behind us. The supply chain crisis probably won’t last forever, and the U.S. still has more oil in the strategic petroleum reserve it could release.

However, the rally in oil stocks possibly isn’t over. Although oil prices are beginning to cool off, the companies that extract oil remain dirt cheap. So, it’s quite likely that they will rally on strong earnings even if oil just trades flat. If this prediction comes true, then oil stocks will eventually prove to have been some of the best stocks in 2022’s bear market.

Current oil prices not priced in

The big thing you need to know about oil stocks today is that their prices aren’t even reflecting current oil prices. The last time oil was as high as it is now was all the way back in 2014. In those days, oil stocks were far more expensive than they are now. In fact, some oil stocks still haven’t reached their 2018 prices — in that year oil topped out at $77!

Take Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), for example. Its 2018 high was $55. Today, it trades for just $49. Yet oil prices this year are about $35 higher than they were in 2018. True, Suncor has faced some operational and production issues. But thanks to the combination of high oil prices and aggressive debt reduction, SU is likely to top its 2018 earnings in 2022. By the end of the year, its stock price should reflect that.

Shockingly low cash flow multiples

Another factor suggesting that oil stocks are still cheap is their cash flow multiples. They are, quite frankly, shockingly low. At today’s prices, SU trades at 5.5 times trailing operating cash flow (CFO) and FOUR times forward CFO!

Those are some low multiples. And Suncor isn’t the only oil company that’s this cheap. If you look at any other oil company, you’ll see that their multiples are similarly low. Examples include the following:

  • Occidental Petroleum
  • Cenovus Energy
  • Chevron

All of these companies trade at single-digit cash flow multiples, just like Suncor. So, you can buy even the most boring energy ETF right now and get a barrel’s worth of value for every dollar you spend — pun very much intended!

Foolish takeaway

It’s easy to think that the oil trade is getting overheated this year. A 50% gain in half a year is pretty extreme, and it usually doesn’t continue. But oil prices remain high, and oil stocks remain cheap relative to fundamentals. There is plenty of basis for thinking that they will continue outperforming the market for months to come. Remember that oil stocks got badly beaten down from 2015 to 2020. Very often the recovery from such severe beatdowns is dramatic.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Suncor Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Consider as Natural Gas Price Races to US$10

| Vineet Kulkarni

Natural gas has been on a roll this year, and so have natural gas stocks!

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 26

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today with the expected release of the U.S. GDP data and the ongoing Canadian bank…

Read more »

Filling up at the gas pumps.
Energy Stocks

Gas Prices Are Hitting Record Highs: 2 Stocks to Buy Now!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Buy Suncor Energy stock, Canada's integrated oil and gas giant that's benefitting immensely, as gasoline prices continue to soar.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

3 Hydrogen Stocks Set to Become Major Multi-Baggers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three hydrogen stocks could certainly achieve multi-bagger status in the years to come after they overcome the present-day hurdles.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Surge Energy Stock Has Doubled in 2022 and There’s Still Steam Left

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian small-cap oil and gas stocks seem unstoppable this year!

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Top 3 Energy Stocks for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Energy stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) should be on the top of your list.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons Oil Stocks Are Outperforming Tech This Year

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil stocks like Baytex should be on your watch list.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three energy stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »