Home » Investing » Why TSX Gold Stocks Are Falling in May 2022

Why TSX Gold Stocks Are Falling in May 2022

Will TSX gold stocks shine in the second half of 2022?

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Gold bullion on a chart

Image source: Getty Images.

Broader markets have been trading rough for the last few months, while recession rhetoric has also gained steam. Moreover, the geopolitical tensions in Europe are not likely to wane anytime soon. In such markets, the yellow metal is the go-to asset as uncertainties increase. However, gold and TSX gold stocks have been equally weak since mid-April, and the safe haven did not shine this time.

Why gold stocks cratered

Gold was making handsome moves till April this year. In fact, it was among the top performers in the broad markets. However, it has fallen 8% in the last six weeks, and TSX gold stocks have rather seen an outsized impact.

The primary reason behind the fall is rising U.S. Treasury yields. Though the demand for safe-haven assets increases during volatile markets, strong dollar and Treasury yields have weighed on the yellow metal.

The U.S. Fed announced a 0.5% interest rate hike early this month to tackle the fast-rising inflation. Higher rates result in superior Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.

Top TSX gold stocks to consider

Canada’s top gold miner stock Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) has dropped 15% since mid-April. Peer B2Gold (TSX:BTO)(NYSE:BTG) was equally weak and lost 15% in the same period.

So, is it now a great time to invest in TSX gold stocks after the correction?

Considering the geopolitical tensions and uncertain markets, investors might be inclined toward safe havens. However, gold still might continue to trade under pressure. That’s because of rising rates. The Fed has been highly hawkish this time and guided for multiple similar hikes for the rest of 2022.

So, rapidly rising interest rates could further support the dollar and Treasury yields, at least in the near future. And TSX gold stocks will likely keep trading lower.

However, if you are a very long-term investor and perceive gold as an effective defensive asset, the ongoing weakness could be an opportunity. Also, some gold stocks offer juicy dividend yields as well, providing valuable returns as opposed to owning gold bars. These stocks offer a handsome upside potential when gold prices increase.

Barrick Gold is one of the biggest miners and produces nearly five million ounces of gold annually. Its production has trended lower in the recent quarters, which has also weighed on its stock.

The miner increased its net income by 20% CAGR and returned a mere 33% in the last five years.

In comparison, a smaller peer, B2Gold is an undervalued bet. Its West Africa-based operations have delivered industry-leading growth in the last several years. Its net income increased by 31% CAGR, and the stock returned a decent 75% in the last five years. ABX stock currently yields 2%, while BTO yields nearly 4%.

Bottom line

So, if you are hoping for a quick recovery, TSX gold stocks might disappoint. However, your investment horizon is pretty long, some names in the sector could create meaningful value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. 

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

analyze data
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Commodity Stocks to Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three commodity stocks are likely to break out soon if inventories in metals markets continue to decline or demand outpaces…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The Canadian inflation rate came in at 6.8% for April — the highest in 31 years. The prices of petroleum…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Metals and Mining Stocks

Pick From 2 Lithium Stocks for Your Next Big Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX lithium stocks are the next high-growth stocks as the electric revolution intensifies.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Metal Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Long-term investors can buy the dip in these two TSX metal stocks today, as they have the potential to stage…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Stocks With Huge Dividend Yields

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and another high-yielding gold-mining stock look like fantastic deals for contrarians.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Stocks to Diversify Your Metal Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Diversification is more than just about spreading the risk. You can also stagger short-term growth cycles by choosing the right…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Top Gold Stock With a Huge Dividend

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) stock may very well be one of the most productive ways to invest in precious metals.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Market Volatility: 3 Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors worried about market volatility may want to snatch up gold and silver stocks like Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM)(NYSE:SVM).

Read more »