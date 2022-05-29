Home » Investing » Value Stocks to Buy: These 2 Stocks Haven’t Been This Cheap in Years

Value Stocks to Buy: These 2 Stocks Haven’t Been This Cheap in Years

There are plenty of cheap stocks to buy in this environment, but these two are some of the very best value stocks to buy now.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

With the market selling off so significantly, there are tonnes of opportunities for investors. However, with so many stocks looking cheap, it can be difficult to find the best value stocks to buy — ones that are truly undervalued and haven’t been this cheap in years.

Looking at a stock’s chart can be helpful sometimes. However, in some instances, it can be deceiving. Furthermore, even if the stock’s chart is helpful, it’s important to confirm that stocks are undervalued in several other ways.

If you’re looking to find the best value stocks to buy after the significant selloff in stocks over the last few months, here are two that haven’t been this cheap in years.

One of the best-known Canadian companies to buy and hold for years

One of the very best stocks you can buy today, offering both value and tonnes of long-term growth potential, is Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A).

Canadian Tire’s business has been firing on all cylinders recently. It performed exceptionally well through the pandemic and continues to post impressive numbers, as the impacts of the pandemic fade.

Despite this top-notch performance, the stock hasn’t been rewarded by the market. And at its current price of just below $170 a share, Canadian Tire stock may not look that cheap, but in reality, its business hasn’t been this cheap in a long time.

Looking at the stock’s valuation on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, it’s clear why Canadian Tire is one of the best value stocks to buy.

It’s currently trading at a forward P/E of just 8.6 times. The only time it was cheaper in the last decade was briefly at the start of the pandemic. In fact, its 10-year average is approximately 13.1 times.

That’s not all, though. Canadian Tire also trades at a forward enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA ratio of just 8.1 times. Again, the only time it was cheaper was at the start of the pandemic, and its 10-year average is roughly 9.6 times.

Therefore, considering how well Canadian Tire has been performing lately, its plans for growth going forward, and the fact that it’s ultra-cheap, there’s no question it’s one of the best value stocks to buy now.

One of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy offering unbelievable value

In addition to Canadian Tire, another one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now, offering an attractive mix of value and growth is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

WELL is another exciting stock that’s been performing admirably. It continues to meet and increase its guidance and has been expanding its operations with an attractive mix of acquisitions and organic growth.

Despite its performance, though, the valuations for earlier-stage growth stocks, especially tech stocks, have fallen significantly. Therefore, WELL’s stock has become extremely cheap.

Valuations are only going to stay this low temporarily, though. So, while these stocks are out of favour, it’s the best opportunity to buy them for dirt cheap.

And right now, WELL is trading at a forward EV-to-sales ratio of just three times — the cheapest it has ever been since it was upgraded to the TSX in January of 2020.

Right now, WELL stock is even cheaper than it was at the worst point of the initial pandemic selloff. And considering the company is in much better shape today and has tonnes of potential to continue growing, it’s easily one of the best value stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Young Investors Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you a young investor looking to add growth stocks to your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks You Won’t Regret Buying Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these three energy stocks amid strengthening oil demand and prices could help you get handsome returns on your investments.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Doing the Math: Is a REIT or Rental Property More Lucrative?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rental property comes up first as a passive-income stream, but is it the best option if you want cash right…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of decent growth stocks that might help you grow your money 10-fold, even if you take…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income opportunities like TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) look attractive.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy TSX Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Looking for passive income in retirement? Here's why now is a great time to pick up these top TSX dividend…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Water Stocks Could Deliver Mammoth Returns Very Soon

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX water stocks should rise from obscurity and deliver enormous returns, as more investors see the high-growth potential of…

Read more »

office buildings
Investing

The Cheapest Way to Invest in Canadian Real Estate

| Andrew Button

REITs like Killam Apartment Properties (TSX:KMP.UN) are much cheaper than housing.

Read more »