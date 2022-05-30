Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Buy-and-Forget Stocks to Hold for a Decade

2 Buy-and-Forget Stocks to Hold for a Decade

The market is full of great long-term opportunities for investors. Here are two stellar buy-and-forget stocks to hold for a decade or more.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

One of the most frustrating things new investors struggle with is when to sell a stock. In short, timing and patience (or lack thereof) can make a huge difference to your long-term portfolio. To counter that concern, let’s look at some stocks to hold for a decade or longer.

Growth and income come standard

Canada’s big banks are some of the best long-term options on the market. There are plenty of reasons for that view, but it ultimately comes down to several factors. First, is the stability of the Canadian financial market, particularly in comparison to the U.S. market. Specifically, the U.S. financial market typically has a sharp pullback every decade.

That same can’t be said of Canada’s big bank stocks. The big banks are not immune to volatility, but they are well covered and regulated, which minimizes risk.

Second, that stability has helped the banks to become well-capitalized staples of the entire economy. In fact, in the case of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD), the bank has well over a century of solid growth to fall back on.

That’s not to say that TD hasn’t seen some incredible growth. The bank has taken an aggressive stance toward growth in the past decade. This has allowed the bank to expand rapidly into the U.S. market, becoming one of the largest banks in the U.S.

Today, TD’s U.S. branch network is larger than its Canadian network stretching from Maine to Florida. Incredibly, that’s not even factoring in TD’s latest acquisition — the US$13.4 billion deal for Horizon Bank. The deal will expose TD to several new U.S. state markets.

In terms of a dividend, TD offers investors a quarterly dividend. The current yield works out to an appetizing 3.71%. Prospective investors should note that TD has paid out dividends to investors without fail for well over a century. This fact alone makes TD one of the buy-and-forget stocks to own for a decade or more.

Set your portfolio on autopilot

When compiling a list of buy and forget stocks to own for a decade or longer, the defensive appeal, as well as the income potential, are both key factors.

Fortunately, both are key points when it comes to Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU).

Utility stocks are some of the best and most stable long-term options on the market. They generate stable and recurring revenue streams that are backed by incredibly long-term contracts. In fact, many of those regulated contracts span decades in duration.

What this means is that companies such as Canadian Utilities generate a stable and recurring revenue stream that is unaffected by market volatility or sentiment. That’s an incredibly defensive option suitable for any portfolio.

Perhaps best of all is Canadian Utilities’s dividend. The current yield on that dividend is 4.46%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market. If that weren’t enough, there are two other notable points on that dividend.

First, unlike most companies, Canadian Utilities pays out on a monthly cadence. This could be beneficial to some investors looking for a stable recurring income stream.

Finally, let’s talk about dividend growth. Canadian Utilities boasts an incredible streak of 50 consecutive years of dividend increases without fail. This makes the stock the only Dividend King in Canada and a staple for any investor looking for stocks to hold for a decade or longer.

Stocks to hold for a decade or longer are everywhere

Both TD and Canadian Utilities are great long-term options that are well suited for any well-diversified portfolio. In my opinion, one or both are great buy-and-forget stocks for a decade or longer of uninterrupted growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian REITs for Passive Income

| Kay Ng

REITs are perfect real estate investments for passive investors. Here are a couple of cheap Canadian REITs you can start…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Stocks for Beginners: Where Should You Invest $1,000 Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Are you sitting on some cash? Here are some top TSX stocks to consider.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

New investors of any age can dig deeper into these discounted Canadian dividend stocks for long-term income and growth.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That Could Double in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three cheap stocks offer Motley Fool investors a strong chance at doubling your returns within the next decade, if…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Methods to Decide if a Stock Is a Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to take advantage of the fantastic opportunities in the markets, here are three methods to determine which…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks for Beginners in 2022

| Robin Brown

2022 is the perfect year to begin investing in Canadian stocks! Markets are down and stocks are cheap. Here are…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip: 2 Insanely Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Today!

| Robin Brown

Many Canadian growth stocks are looking insanely cheap today. Here are two stocks that have long histories of making investors…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Start Investing Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a set of stocks to start investing today? Here are some great options that offer growth and income…

Read more »