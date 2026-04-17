Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Still Nervous

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Still Nervous

Three Canadian stocks stand out as smart nervous-market buys: a proven software compounder, a cheap-growing fintech, and a higher-risk digital roll-up.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Topicus keeps buying niche software and growing cash flow, but its valuation is very expensive.
  • Propel is expanding fast in lending and banking, yet still trades at a bargain valuation.
  • Tiny is improving recurring revenue after buying Serato, but it’s less predictable and more volatile.

When the market gets nervous, the easiest stocks to buy are often the ones with durable business models, steady cash flow, and a clear reason to keep growing even if investors stay cautious. Simply put, you need a business that can keep putting up good numbers while everyone else worries about the next headline.

AI concept person in profile

Source: Getty Images

TOI

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) looks like a no-brainer for exactly that reason. It buys and operates vertical market software businesses across Europe, which gives it a playbook that already worked beautifully for Constellation Software. Over the last year, it kept doing what investors want to see: buying more niche software assets, growing organically, and even tapping the debt market through an inaugural €200 million Schuldschein loan to support future deals.

For 2025, Topicus stock reported revenue of €1.54 billion, up 25%, while net income rose to €163.1 million from €115.7 million a year earlier. Free cash flow available to shareholders jumped to €183.8 million from €123.8 million. Topicus stock listed a trailing P/E of 123 at writing, so yes, it looks expensive on a headline basis. But this is often how quality compounders look. If management keeps acquiring well and growing cash flow, Topicus stock still fits a nervous market surprisingly well.

PRL

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) operates fintech lending platforms for underserved consumers in Canada, the United States, and now the U.K. Over the last year, it completed the QuidMarket acquisition, won regulatory approval to launch Propel Bank, announced a partnership with Column in the U.S., and in March rolled out Freshline while securing another US$150 million commitment.

Its earnings make the case even stronger. Propel reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $589.8 million, up from $449.7 million in 2024, while ending combined loan and advance balances reached $589.5 million. It recently reported a trailing P/E of 11.2 and a forward P/E of 5.5, which looks cheap for a business still growing this fast. That low valuation is probably the biggest reason it fits a nervous market. Investors are getting growth without paying a growth-stock multiple.

TINY

Tiny (TSX:TINY) is the wildcard, but it’s an interesting one. Since the old TVL.A days, the company has moved up, graduating to the TSX in October 2025 under the ticker TINY. It buys and holds internet, software, and digital media businesses for the long term. Over the last year, the biggest news was its majority acquisition of Serato, a global DJ software leader with more than two million users. That deal gave Tiny a more recurring, more software-heavy profile, and that’s exactly the sort of shift investors should like.

The recent numbers show progress, even if this one carries more bumps. Tiny said fiscal 2024 revenue reached $194.2 million, up 5%, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) landed between $28.5 million and $32.5 million. In Q1 2025, revenue came in at $48.1 million, adjusted EBITDA rose to $9.7 million from $6.9 million, and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.7 times from 3 times. Then, in full-year 2025 results, management said adjusted EBITDA grew 22% and recurring revenue grew 50%. That’s the good news. The hard part is valuation and volatility, as Tiny isn’t as clean or predictable as the other two.

Bottom line

If the market stays nervous, investors don’t need to overthink it. Topicus offers proven software compounding, Propel brings fast growth at a modest valuation, and Tiny adds a more adventurous but still credible long-term story. None of these are perfect. But all three have enough business momentum to look like smart buys while other investors keep second-guessing everything.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

data center server racks glow with light
Stock Market

3 Powerful Stocks Worth Holding Through the Next 3 Years

| Robin Brown

With so much volatility in the world and the stock market, it can be hard investing over a week, let…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 65% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This battered Canadian software stock has sticky customers and real cash flow, but it needs debt and revenue progress to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Look Expensive (But I’d Buy Them Anyway)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ignoring “expensive” stocks while waiting for a great bargain? The higher price may reflect a business that keeps executing, keeps…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TSX Dividend Stock Down 55% to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Aditya Raghunath

Tecsys stock is down but delivering record EBITDA, 23% ARR growth, and a growing AI platform. Here is why this…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I Loaded Up on for Long-Term Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you are seeking businesses with durable demand, smart management, room to grow, and enough financial strength to handle a…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Tech Stocks

How to Use Your Annual TFSA Room to Double Your Contributions

| Aditya Raghunath

Your 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000. But smart investors use quality stocks like Microsoft to make that room work twice…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: The 2 Best AI Stocks to Buy in April 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Kinaxis and Docebo are two Canadian AI stocks with record growth, expanding margins, and massive tailwinds. Here is why April…

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Have Pulled Back Up to 47% – and Look Worth Buying Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry and Well Health stocks, two of Canada's leading growth stocks, are setting up for continued momentum in their businesses.

Read more »