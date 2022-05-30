Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 3 Oil Stocks That Have Trounced the Overall Market in 2022

3 Oil Stocks That Have Trounced the Overall Market in 2022

The TSX’s energy sector is red hot, but three oil stocks continue to trounce the broader market with their off-the-charts gains so far in 2022.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Oil pipes in an oil field

Image source: Getty Images.

The TSX’s energy sector was the worst performer in 2020, losing 30.8% due to the significant drop in oil demand and the global pandemic. Fast forward to 2022, and the fortunes of oil stocks have changed. The year-to-date gain is now 65.14%, an overwhelming lead over materials (+8.30%), the second top performer.

Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH), Obsidian Energy (TSX:OBE)(NYSE:OBE), and Ensign Energy Services (TSX:ESI) lost big time in 2020 but are trouncing the overall market this year. All three have gains of more than 100% versus -2.23% on the TSX. Their share prices could still soar through the roof if commodity prices remain elevated.

Record free cash flow

Athabasca plunged to as low as $0.11 in late April 2020 but trades at $2.56 per share today, or 334% higher from a year ago. The year-to-date gain is 115.13%. This $1.37 billion energy company develops thermal and light oil assets in an extensive land base in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Rising cash flows are proof of the rebound of oil players. In Q1 2022, Athabasca reported a record free cash flow of $43.83 million. Adjusted funds flow also increased 294% to $74.76 million versus Q1 2021. You can expect Athabasca’s cash flow expansion to continue through 2023. 

According to management, the transition of enterprise value to equity holders is materializing and should unlock significant shareholder value. Once Athabasca achieves its debt target, it commits to utilizing FCF and cash balances for share repurchases or dividends. Moreover, management said the current share price doesn’t reflect the stock’s tremendous intrinsic value.

Making a splash

Obsidian Energy is making quite a splash in 2022, owing to its 131.09% year-to-date return. Also, at $12.04 per share, the trailing one-year price return is 499%. The $988.21 million company is one of Canada’s intermediate-sized oil and gas producers. According to management, Obsidian has re-emerged stronger, leaner, and more capable than ever, as it navigates a new exciting path.

In Q1 2022, total production increased 27% to 29,407 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) versus Q1 2021. More importantly, the net sales price climbed 69% year over year to $70.49. While net income rose by only 3% versus the same quarter last year, cash flow from operating activities soared 195% to $83.9 million.

Management credits the significant production growth to the success of Obsidian’s development program in the first half of 2022. The company is finalizing plans for the second half, as it capitalizes on the current strong commodity price environment.  

High flyer

Ensign Energy isn’t an oil or natural gas producer, but it provides oilfield services to Canada’s crude oil and natural gas industries. Performance-wise, this energy stock (+188.1%) outperforms Athabasca and Obsidian year to date. The share price is $4.84, while the trailing one-year price return is 275.89%. 

The $787 million company reported a profit of $6.6 million in Q1 2022 compared to the $43.6 million net loss in Q1 2021. Notably, Ensign’s revenue jumped 52% year over year to $332.7 million. Based on market analysts’ 12-month forecast, the return potential is between 20% and 45%.

Capital gains

Athabasca, Obsidian, and Ensign are non-dividend payers, but who needs a dividend if the capital gains can more than compensate for the lack of it?

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

3 Long-Term Renewable Energy Options

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great long-term renewable energy options? Here are three options that should be core to any portfolio.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks for Income Investors: CNQ vs. Cenovus

| Robin Brown

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) or Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock: which is better for income? What stock has more upside from…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Why Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) Stock Jumped 7.7% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) and other energy stocks have continued to build momentum, as oil and gas prices soar.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Are TSX Oil Stocks Buys at Their Current Highs as Oil Hits US$115? 

| Puja Tayal

The disruption in the oil supply chain has pushed its price to US$115. Should you buy oil stocks while they…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks You Won’t Regret Buying Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these three energy stocks amid strengthening oil demand and prices could help you get handsome returns on your investments.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Is This Energy Stock the Most Valuable on the Market?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks used to be a sure thing, but it's not that way any more. What should investors do when…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Paying Over 5% in Dividends

| Adam Othman

Add these two blue-chip dividend stocks to your portfolio for wealth growth through shareholder dividends and capital gains.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is it a Good Time to Buy in the Energy Sector?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Boosted by a very bullish supply/demand environment, energy stocks like Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline have much further to go.

Read more »