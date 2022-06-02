Home » Investing » 3 Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

3 Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The recent stock market dip is a perfect buying opportunity for long-term investors. Here are three cheap Canadian growth stocks to pick up now!

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Opportunities are aplenty after the Canadian stock market recently sold off. Some of the worst–hit areas were in growth and technology stocks. While the stock market has recovered in the past week, many quality growth stocks are still down by 20% or much more.

Many quality Canadian growth stocks are cheap today

I don’t know when this bear market will stop. Given the many fears and worries in the world, there could still be downside in the short term. However, for investors willing to be patient and invest for the long haul, now is a great time to start adding Canadian growth stocks.

The market pessimism won’t last forever. When it relents, stocks could have significant upside, especially looking back in five or 10 years from now. If you are looking for some relatively cheap Canadian growth stocks, here are three that look like good opportunities to buy on the dip.

A top technology stock

TELUS International (TSX:TIXT)(NYSE:TIXT) stock is down 24% this year. It became a public company just over a year ago. Its stock is down 16% since then. This Canadian growth stock only trades with an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 12.

Despite the cheap valuation, TIXT has performed well. Last year, it grew revenues and adjusted EBITDA by about 38%. While growth is expected to slow in 2022, it still expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow by a mid- to high teens rate.

The company provides digital customer services to some of the world’s largest tech companies. These are crucial services and generally have long contracts. As a result, TIXT earns a stable stream of free cash flows.

This Canadian stock has a good balance sheet. Given the decline in tech stocks, acquisitions could be an additional boost to its longer-term growth profile.

A top consumer discretionary stock

Another Canadian stock that has been unfairly beat up in 2022 is BRP (TSX:DOO)(NASDAQ:DOOO). If you are an outdoor enthusiast, you have likely heard of its top brands such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am. This growth stock has pulled back due to fears over a potential recession. Its stock is down 11% this year.

This Canadian stock only trades with an EV/EBITDA ratio of six. This is very cheap for a stock that is growing revenues and earnings by a +20% rate. BRP is more diversified than ever. Despite supply chain challenges, it continues to innovate and sell attractive new products (like electric motor bikes).

The market is factoring a worst-case scenario. In the meantime, BRP is buying back a huge amount of stock. Eventually, this will pay off in outsized earnings growth for patient, long-term investors.

A top Canadian real estate stock

Another Canadian stock with a long history of compounding earnings growth is Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI)(NASDAQ:CIGI). You might have seen its “for sale” or “for lease” signs on commercial properties around your city.

It is one of the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world. However, it has also vastly diversified its business to include platforms in design/engineering, project management, property management, commercial financing, and asset management. The company is growing both organically and by acquisition.

Year to date, this Canadian growth stock is down 18%. It only trades with an EV/EBITDA of 10.7 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16. Colliers has compounded annual returns by over 18% for years. For a stock to just buy and hold for the long term, you can’t find much better than Colliers today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BRP INC, COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC, and TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The Motley Fool recommends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC and TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

More on Investing

An airplace on a runway
Investing

Is Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Ready to Soar?

| Adam Othman

Air Canada has managed to handle whatever it can control very well, but whether the broader industry headwinds make it…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

The Breakout of 2 Hard-Luck Tech Giants Could Be Near

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The fortunes of two hard-luck tech giants could change given their building momentum and rosy business outlooks.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

Underrated and Oversold: 1 TSX Mid-Cap Stock to Buy in June

| Joey Frenette

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) is a promising mid-cap stock that Canadians should take notice of going into the summer months.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 2

| Jitendra Parashar

While TSX metals stocks might open higher today due to rising metals prices, investors’ reaction to the Bank of Canada’s…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Funds to Buy as Oil Prices Climb

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil stock prices are climbing as the price of gas rises at the pump, so make some of it back…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 Niche Tech Stocks That Are Outperforming the Industry

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Pason Systems (TSX:PSI) could outperform the rest of the tech sector.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

How to Invest in Canada’s Hot Energy Sector

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent boom, Canada’s energy sector still looks really attractive, with the potential to yield high returns for long-term…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Investing

3 Cheap Housing Stocks I’d Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian real estate is reeling, but I’m still looking to snatch up undervalued housing stocks like Equitable Group Inc. (TSX:EQB).

Read more »