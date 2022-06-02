Home » Investing » 3 TSX Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks

Investors worried about a potential recession should snatch up dependable dividend stocks like Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU) and others in June.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 31 points to open the month of June. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) moved to increase the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, as inflation has continued to confound policymakers. Some analysts and experts are worried that interest rate tightening could severely disrupt the economy going forward. Today, I want to look at three dividend stocks on the TSX that are worth holding in the event of a recession hitting in the first half of this decade. Let’s jump in.

Here’s why investors can trust dividend stocks like Metro in a recession

Metro (TSX:MRU) is a Montreal-based company that operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors domestically. Grocery and pharmaceutical retail proved very resilient during the 2020 market pullback. Investors can trust these essential services even during a recession. Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 2.9% in 2022 as of close on June 1. The stock is up 18% from the previous year.

Investors got to see Metro’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on April 21. Its sales increased 1.9% year over year to $4.24 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings jumped 5.1% to $204 million. Moreover, adjusted diluted earnings per share climbed 7.7% to $0.84.

This dividend stock possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share. That represents a modest 1.5% yield.

This top Canadian utility is a profit machine

We are going to stay on the essential services track with Hydro One (TSX:H), the top utility in Canada’s largest province. Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 7.3% so far this year. Hydro One is up 14% compared to the same period in 2021.

The company released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. It delivered total revenues of $2.04 billion — up from $1.81 billion in the previous year. Hydro One benefited from the impacts of the OEB decision in April. Earnings per share (EPS) increased 15% from the prior year to $0.52.

Hydro One possesses a very solid P/E ratio of 21. It last announced a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, which represents a 3.1% yield. The company has delivered dividend growth every year since its debut on the TSX.

One more dividend stock you can trust in a recession

Corby Spirit and Wine (TSX:CSW.A) is the third dividend stock I’d look to snatch up and hold in the event of a recession. This stock offers exposure to the alcohol space, which has proven historically resilient in the face of economic turmoil. Indeed, alcohol consumption can sometimes increase in the face of economic turbulence. Corby manufactures, markets, and imports spirits and wines. It owns or represents top brands like Polar Ice Vodka, Ungava Premium Gin, Lot 40 Canadian Whisky, and others.

In Q3 fiscal 2022, the company posted adjusted revenue growth of 4%. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings were down compared to the previous year. Shares of this dividend stock possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 19. Corby offers a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, representing a strong 5.3% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD CLASS A.

More on Investing

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

1 Top Earnings-Growth Stock to Buy in June

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock looks too cheap to ignore, given its strong profitability prospects going into the second half of…

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Has Shopify Finally Bottomed Out?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is crashing hard this year. Have we seen the bottom yet?

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks Investors Can Buy in June

| Aditya Raghunath

Large-cap TSX companies such as TD Bank and Restaurant Brands International are well positioned to deliver outsized gains to investors.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

3 Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Robin Brown

The recent stock market dip is a perfect buying opportunity for long-term investors. Here are three cheap Canadian growth stocks…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Investing

Is Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Ready to Soar?

| Adam Othman

Air Canada has managed to handle whatever it can control very well, but whether the broader industry headwinds make it…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

The Breakout of 2 Hard-Luck Tech Giants Could Be Near

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The fortunes of two hard-luck tech giants could change given their building momentum and rosy business outlooks.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

Underrated and Oversold: 1 TSX Mid-Cap Stock to Buy in June

| Joey Frenette

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) is a promising mid-cap stock that Canadians should take notice of going into the summer months.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 2

| Jitendra Parashar

While TSX metals stocks might open higher today due to rising metals prices, investors’ reaction to the Bank of Canada’s…

Read more »