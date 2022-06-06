Home » Investing » What Will Impact the Housing Market in 2022?

What Will Impact the Housing Market in 2022?

If housing demand remains strong in 2022, Canadians can look to invest in shares of Equitable Group right now.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
Community homes

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian housing market has been on an absolute tear for close to two decades. An elongated bull run coupled with record-low interest rates drove residential real estate prices significantly higher over time. Let’s take a look at three housing trends investors might see in 2022.

Increase in mortgage rates

Due to rising inflation, most federal banks all over the world are likely to increase interest rates in 2022 reducing the supply of money in the economy. As interest rates move higher, borrowing costs will also rise going forward.

Mortgage rates have already risen substantially in 2022 due to interest rate hikes, and there is a good chance for the Bank of Canada to increase rates further in 2022. However, the pace of these increases will decelerate in the second half of the year.

Housing inventory might increase

The last few years have been a sellers’ market, which means that demand outpaced supply, resulting in a surge in home prices. In the U.S. the inventory of unsold homes almost touched a million, representing a two-month supply. According to experts, it takes between four and six months of additional supply for the housing market to normalize.

So, if the number of unsold homes increases by the end of 2022, it’s imperative for market prices to decline accordingly before they stabilize.

Will home prices decline?

According to experts, the oversupply of houses will be limited, indicating home prices will also remain elevated. It will be difficult for first-time home buyers to break into the housing market given higher borrowing rates. Most Canadian provinces continued to see an increase in home prices in Q1 of 2022, despite the above-mentioned headwinds.

Is Equitable Group a good housing stock to buy right now?

Equitable Group (TSX:EQB) provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. In the last 10 years, Equitable Group has returned close to 400% to investors in dividend-adjusted gains, easily outpacing the broader markets. Despite its stellar returns, Equitable Group stock is also trading 27% below all-time highs and provides investors a tasty dividend yield of 1.9%.

Valued at $2.1 billion by market cap, Equitable Group is estimated to increase revenue by 22.7% year over year to $714.63 million in 2022, valuing the company at less than three times forward sales. Analysts also expect it to expand earnings at an annual rate of 20% in the next five years. EQB stock is valued at 6.7 times forward earnings, making it one of the most undervalued stocks on the TSX.

Equitable Bank is fast gaining traction among Canadians, as it has increased bank deposits from $2.2 billion in Q1 of 2019 to $7.3 billion in Q1 of 2022. In the March quarter, Equitable Bank increased loan originations by 63% year over year to $1.7 billion on the back of widening broker partnerships and enhanced customer service.

It was one of the few banks to expand earnings in Q1 due to strong revenue growth, benefits from strategic investments, and high operating leverage. Right now, EQB stock is trading at a discount of 36% to average price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQUITABLE GROUP INC.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Smash Earnings: Buy Them All With This ETF

| Tony Dong

Canadian banks have done extremely well recently. Here's how to buy them all with just one ticker.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

Why Keep This Big Bank Stock Despite a 0% Dividend Hike?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One big bank didn’t raise its quarterly dividend after Q2 fiscal 2022 but remains a suitable cornerstone in any stock…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Jed Lloren

Interest rates continue to rise. Which three Canadian stocks should you buy?

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

1 Big Bank Stock That Just Smashed Earnings Expectations

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s third-largest lender beat earnings expectations in Q2 fiscal 2022, making the bank stock the best choice for beginners.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Bank Stocks

1 Big Bank That Just Boosted the Dividend After Q2 Earnings

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s oldest bank and dividend pioneer kicked off the sector’s earnings season with a dividend boost announcement.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

My Favourite Big 6 Bank Stock Is a Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is a great dividend-growth king to scoop up after a decent round of second-quarter earnings results.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Better Than Banks: Why goeasy Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Bank stocks are typically excellent long-term investments, but right now, this growth stock is so cheap that it's one of…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Bank Stocks in the Face of a Potential Recession?

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock a is a great blue-chip name that investors should not hesitate to buy on…

Read more »