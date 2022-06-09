Home » Investing » Fire & Flower: A Small Pot Stock Poised for Strong Growth

Fire & Flower: A Small Pot Stock Poised for Strong Growth

Fire & Flower is a cannabis retailer well-positioned for growth thanks to its digital and delivery initiatives.

Posted by Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA Published
| More on:
Pot stocks are a riskier investment

Image source: Getty Images

Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF) is an independent retailer of regulated cannabis products and accessories. The company has 83 locations in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Yukon, and Saskatchewan. Although the company is not yet profitable, I think it’s well-positioned for strong growth in the coming years.

Fire & Flower Results: Strong Growth in 2021

For the company’s 2021 fiscal year, consolidated revenue grew 37%, to a record $175.5 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, in line with the prior year.

Hifyre, the company’s digital business segment, generated a record $14.3 million for the fiscal year, a 129% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, retail revenue increased 29% to a record $130.8 million in fiscal 2021.

For the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in at $42.7 million and negative $2.4 million, respectively. 

Net loss was $19.5 million for the quarter and $63.6 million for the year ended January 29, 2022, compared with a net loss of $11.4 million for the prior-year quarter and $79 million for the prior year.

Fire & Flower acquired Pineapple Express Delivery, PotGuide, and Wikileaf to expand logistics capabilities and web traffic.

The company opened 32 stores during the year, with a total of 105 stores open and in operation at the end of the year.

“Fiscal 2021 has been a year of significant advancement and growth for Fire & Flower,” said Trevor Fencott, who has since resigned as chief executive. “This year, we have refined our vision to, ‘Deliver Cannabis to the World,’ positioning our business as a consumer e-commerce platform, supported by a distributed retail network enhanced by our Circle K store co-location program. This position is enabled through the acquisition of Pineapple Express Delivery, one of the largest cannabis delivery platforms in the world.”

Nasdaq Listing and Partnership With Alimentation Couche-Tard

After the quarter, Fire & Flower completed one of the final steps in preparation for a listing on the NASDAQ, including the filing of a 40-F registration statement and DTC eligibility for common stock.

On April 20, the company announced its intention to exercise Series B warrants by its strategic partner Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), owner of Circle K convenience stores, resulting in after-exercise ownership of approximately 35%.

Fire & Flower also announced the expansion of the industry-first Spark Select program, a new product and pricing strategy, in hopes of attracting a broader customer base in response to the rapidly growing value-driven cannabis consumer segment

Expansion of Delivery Services

Fire & Flower recently launched Firebird Delivery in Toronto, Kingston, London, Ottawa, Oshawa, Guelph, and North Bay, Ontario. The expansion of the company’s current delivery program will enable same-day delivery and a new one-hour delivery option. Firebird Delivery will soon be launched in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and other markets.

Is Fire & Flower a Good Investment?

Shares of Fire & Flower have has fallen about 35% year to date. They rebounded slightly after closing on May 11 at a 2022 low point of $2.52. This cannabis stock remains a speculative buy at the moment, but allocating a small portion of your portfolio to Fire & Flower might be rewarding in the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf has positions in Fire & Flower Holdings and Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Cannabis Stocks

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Why Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Is Sinking This Week

| Adam Othman

Starting another round of capital raising has hurt investor sentiments, and the Canadian cannabis giant’s performance on the stock market…

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) Stock Plunged 19% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED)(NASDAQ:CGC) stock has plunged after the release of its final fiscal 2022 results.

Read more »

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Tanked 45% Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

There's no respite for Aurora Cannabis investors!

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Cannabis Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Undervalued Gem Could Turn $6,000 Into $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors can hold undervalued growth stocks such as Verano in their portfolios right now.

Read more »

TSX Today
Cannabis Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 30

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors should keep a close eye on the latest manufacturing data from China today.

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) Tanks Again: How Low Could the Stock Go?

| Andrew Walker

Canopy Growth just reported weak quarterly results. What's next for this cannabis stock?

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock Falls 13% as Revenue Falls 25% on Lower Sales

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NASDAQ:CGC) stock beat earnings estimates in Q4 but saw net revenue drop year over year by 25%.

Read more »

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Tilray Will Be the First Cannabis Stock to Bounce Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tilray is down 38% year to date, but it's one of the only profitable cannabis companies out there.

Read more »