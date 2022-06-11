Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Grab Passive Income of up to 6% From 2 Canadian REITs

Grab Passive Income of up to 6% From 2 Canadian REITs

Rising interest rates are providing buying opportunities in high-yield REITs. Here are a couple you should consider buying.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Rising interest rates are providing a buying opportunity for passive income in Canadian REITs. Inflation has hit a 31-year high, making our cost of living more costly. To combat the sky-high inflation, the Bank of Canada has been raising the benchmark interest rate. In fact, some pundits believe we’re in for some rapid rate increases this year, which can further pressure Canadian REITs that typically have large debt in mortgages. Rising interest rates don’t translate to higher mortgage rates immediately. The weighted average interest rates experienced by REITs are still quite low.

Our wage increases won’t be able to keep up with the high inflation, but not all is lost. You can earn high passive income from falling REIT stocks. Here are a couple that offer big income today in the form of monthly cash distributions.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

Other than offering a rich cash distribution yield of just over 6.2% at writing, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) also exposes investors to a quality portfolio of healthcare real estate properties.

Over the years, besides from expanding domestically, the healthcare REIT has also extended its tentacles to Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., and the U.S. across hospitals, other healthcare facilities, and medical office buildings.

The defensive REIT has very long contracts (about 14 years) and a high occupancy of about 97% that allow it to generate very stable cash flows. In fact, its core portfolio is indexed to inflation and embedded with annual rent growth, which should benefit from a high inflationary environment. The REIT’s trailing-12-month (TTM) interest expense is 18% lower than it was in 2019.

Furthermore, management sees its project pipeline expanding with a potential value of $2.5 billion, which could be a meaningful addition to its total assets of about $10.3 billion.

Dream Industrial REIT

Passive-income investors can further diversify their income stream with Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties. The correction of close to 24% in the stock makes it a decently attractive buy for income. At $13.38 per unit at writing, the industrial REIT is good for a yield of 5.2%.

The selloff may be due to rising rates, but the REIT’s TTM interest expense actually reduced 29% versus 2019 because of its lower rate exposure in Europe (Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Czech Republic, and Slovakia). If you expect the e-commerce trend to continue, Dream Industrial should continue to do well long term, given its exposure to multiple geographies, including Canada and the United States. Indeed, its demand has remained strong, as suggested by its high committed occupancy of close to 99% and its outlook on higher mark-to-market rental rates.

Both REITs are trading at good discounts, but Dream Industrial REIT appears to be cheaper. Investors should also note that Canadian REIT cash distributions are taxed differently from dividends depending on their components. The return of capital is tax-deferred income that reduces your cost basis and is ultimately taxed like capital gains. Other income and foreign income are taxed at your marginal tax rate, while capital gains are taxed at half your marginal tax rate. REITs that typically have a high portion of tax-deferred cash distribution may be better held in taxable accounts for passive income. Speak with a financial advisor if you have questions.

The selloff in these REITs may not be over. However, we will get to a point where they become too cheap to ignore. Surely, the passive income they provide is already quite compelling.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks for RRSP Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look attractive right now for RRSP investors focused on total returns.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Let 2 Consumer Staple Stocks Make Money While You Sleep

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can sleep easy and earn recurring passive-income streams from a pair of high-yield consumer staple stocks.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

XDV vs. XEI vs. CDZ: Which BlackRock Dividend ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

BlackRock's top Canadian dividend ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks to Invest in June 2022

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian corporations have a strong dividend payment history. Moreover, their payouts are well protected, despite the tough business environment.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With Dividend Yields of Over 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three cheap dividend stocks could be excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Is it Set to Take Off Again?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock soared by 53% in 2022 but then fell back in the market correction. Could another climb be…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Dividend TSX Financial Stocks to Buy Today

| Tony Dong

The TSX financial sector has some great high-yield stocks to buy.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Notice to Buyers: Home Prices Could Drop 15% by Year-End 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Higher interest rates are beginning to slow activity in the housing market, although homebuyers will have to wait longer for…

Read more »