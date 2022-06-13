Home » Investing » Recession Fears? 3 Top Defensive Canadian Stocks to Hold

Recession Fears? 3 Top Defensive Canadian Stocks to Hold

Experts are warning of recession, which should spur investors to buy defensive Canadian stocks like Waste Connections Inc. (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN).

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Experts and analysts are increasingly sounding the recession alarm as we get closer to the summer season. Central banks in the developed world have moved to aggressively increase interest rates to combat surging inflation. This policy path combined with other concerning fundamentals have some investors running scared. Today, I want to look at three defensive Canadian stocks that can offer protection for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

This REIT is one of my top targets in this uncertain economy

Canadian Apartment REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that offers exposure to apartment residences across Canada. The domestic real estate space has enjoyed huge growth over the past decade. Interest rate hikes are applying pressure, but the fundamentals in this space remain strong. Shares of this REIT have dropped 23% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on June 13.

This REIT released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 16. Its overall portfolio occupancy rose to 98% compared to 97.3% in the first quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, net operating income rose to $153 million compared to $146 million in the prior year. Moreover, operating revenues increased to $246 million over $227 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Shares of this defensive Canadian stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.8. This REIT offers a monthly dividend of $0.121 per share. That represents a 3.2% yield.

Here’s a Canadian stock you can trust in any environment

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN) is another Toronto-based company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. This is the kind of highly dependable business that investors should look to rely on in the face of economic turbulence. Shares of this defensive Canadian stock have dropped 8.6% in 2022 at the time of this writing. The stock is still up 5.2% from the previous year.

The company released its first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 3. It delivered revenue growth of 17% to $1.64 billion. Meanwhile, it reported adjusted net income of $213 million, or $0.82 per diluted share — up from $185 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in Q1 2021. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA rose to $502 million over $433 million in the previous year.

This defensive Canadian stock is trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, representing a modest 0.7% yield.

A retail giant that is the perfect defensive Canadian stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is another defensive Canadian stock you can trust in a recession. The company operates and licenses convenience stores around the world. Its shares have climbed 4% so far this year.

In Q1 2022, total merchandise and service revenues increased 5.4% year over year to $4.1 billion. Meanwhile, total revenues rose to $13.5 billion compared to $9.70 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This defensive Canadian stock last possessed a favourable P/E ratio of 16. It reintroduced a quarterly dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a 0.8% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Create $345 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These inflation-fighting TSX stocks are the perfect option for long-term passive income of $345 per month.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

VSB vs. VSC vs. ZFS: Which Short-Term Bond ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canada's most popular short-term bond ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Young investors can chase stability in a turbulent market with dependable dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and others.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks: Is the Gold Pullback Over?

| Andrew Walker

Gold stocks look cheap today. Are gains on the way?

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Remain in Overdrive

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The bull run of two energy stocks will continue throughout 2022 if oil prices remain in overdrive.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Bombardier Stock Merge: What it Means for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock went through a reverse stock split on June 13, turning 25 shares into one in one swift…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock Price Headed to $15 Per Share?

| Jitendra Parashar

New emerging macro challenges could further delay Air Canada’s post-pandemic financial recovery and take its stock lower.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

HSAV vs. CSAV vs. PSA: Which Money Market ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canada's three most popular money market ETFs go head to head.

Read more »