Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Bank of Canada Just Weighed In — Here’s What Belongs in Your TFSA Now

The Bank of Canada Just Weighed In — Here’s What Belongs in Your TFSA Now

The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index (TSX:ZEB) stands out as a terrific bet as the Bank of Canada holds off further.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With inflation still sticky and energy prices higher, the Bank of Canada looks more likely to stay on hold (or lean hawkish) than to cut rates anytime soon.
  • Instead of trying to time the next BoC move, stay invested and consider value areas like Canadian banks—ZEB can spread your bet across the sector if rates remain steady.
10 stocks we like better than Bmo Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

The Bank of Canada (BoC) might be ready to consider its next big move after taking its time through a fairly lengthy pause. Indeed, given inflation remains more heated, especially with higher energy prices, it seems like the door to cut interest rates is closed, at least for the time being. Combined with a labour market that’s in a fairly uncertain spot (it’s not as heated as it could be) and the potential for a so-called “technical recession” period, and it feels like more of a hawkish pause is still on the table.

A slight tilt towards being more or less hawkish, with rate hikes likelier than rate cuts, but still, a pause until more economic data has a chance to flow in. Of course, there is risk in a hawkish pause rather than hiking rates to prepare for what’s likely just around the horizon. Inflation has proven quite sticky, and if 4% ends up being the new 2%, things could get nasty quite quickly.

For now, Canada’s labour market isn’t nearly as booming as the U.S. one, but whether that’s enough to justify rate cuts or a more dovish pause, though, remains the big question. Even if Canada’s labour market softens, I think the Bank of Canada might already be at a floor for rates. In my view, inflation is too hot, and the biggest risk could lie in a return of unacceptably high inflation, especially at the grocery store. Whenever meat and vegetables are marching higher by a rate far exceeding inflation, hawkishness, I think, might be the move, regardless of how the employment situation looks.

shopper checks her receipt

Source: Getty Images

What I’d do as an investor as others bet on the Bank of Canada’s next move

In any case, I think investors should, as always, not pay too much attention to what the Bank of Canada is saying or doing at any given time. If we’re due for a pause at the next big meeting, I think investors‘ best move is simply to be invested.

If you’re on track, stay the course; and if you’re worried about a big stock market pullback at the hands of an AI bubble, I’d argue that insisting on value in some of the less-loved corners of the market could make sense. In my humble opinion, the market isn’t all that expensive when you take out the parabolic-movers within the U.S. AI scene.

Any way you look at it, owning the market (either the TSX Index, the S&P 500, or both) is hard to argue against. For those willing to pick their own stocks, though, I think there’s more opportunity underneath the hood of the markets.

The stock market might be running hot, but not everything is nearly as heated. A stock market is a market of stocks, and for those who can take a pass on what’s expensive while buying what’s cheap-to-fairly valued, I do think one can do extraordinarily well, regardless of what rates end up doing next or what kind of commentary the Bank of Canada will have.

Banking on banks as the Bank of Canada stays on hold

In my view, the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index (TSX:ZEB) looks like a great way to capture a part of the Canadian economy that’s firing on all cylinders. Spreading bets across the banks might be the move, especially if we’re on the cusp of a multi-year bull run in the space, lifted even higher by not only industry tailwinds, but structural AI-driven ones. The ZEB might be overheated, but a pullback could be the perfect time to pounce, maybe even with a TFSA. If rates stay put, as they’re expected to, I think the banks are well-positioned to keep on winning big.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

These two monthly dividend stocks could help investors build a steadier stream of passive income.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Stocks for Beginners

Why Your TFSA – Not Your RRSP – Should Be Doing the Heavy Lifting

| Jitendra Parashar

A TFSA could do serious long-term work when filled with growth and dividend stocks like these.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Retirement

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Kay Ng

How does your TFSA balance stand? How can you improve?

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold for 10 Years or More

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high and sustainable yields and are better positioned to boost the income potential of your portfolio.

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

A Simple Way to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Consistent Income

| Jitendra Parashar

A $25,000 TFSA could become more productive when invested in dependable dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Utterly Destroy a $100,000 Portfolio

| Andrew Button

AktinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL) has a history of severe ethical problems.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $2,500 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Discover how to maximize your TFSA through strategic dividend stock investments for tax-free gains and regular income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? 1 Stellar Strategy to Double Your TFSA Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Doubling a $7,000 TFSA contribution doesn’t take a lottery ticket, but it does take low fees, diversification, and time for…

Read more »