Home » Investing » Young Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

Young Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

Young investors can chase stability in a turbulent market with dependable dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and others.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Young investors may be frustrated by the volatility markets have experienced since the latter half of April. This correction illustrates why it is important for Canadian investors of all stripes to snatch up and hold dividend stocks that you can depend on for steady capital growth and consistent income. Today, I want to look at three dividend stocks that young investors can buy and hold for the long haul. Let’s jump in.

Young investors can trust this strong utility stock

Hydro One (TSX:H) is the first dividend stock I’d suggest for young investors as we approach the middle of June. This Toronto-based company is the largest utility in Ontario. Its shares have climbed 3.9% in 2022 as of mid-morning trading on June 13.

The company released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. Earnings per share increased 15% year over year to $0.52. Meanwhile, revenues were reported at $2.04 billion — up from $1.81 billion in the previous year. Hydro One benefited from approved rates from its transmission and distribution segments. Moreover, the company posted improvement due to improved peak demand and higher energy consumption.

This dividend stock currently possesses a very solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20. It last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. That represents a 3.2% yield. Young investors can snatch up a profit machine that has hiked its dividend annually in every year since its debut on the TSX.

Here’s a dividend stock that has delivered a quarter-century of income growth

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a Calgary-based energy infrastructure giant. Canada’s energy sector has been on fire in 2022 on the back of surging oil and gas prices. Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 13% so far this year. That has made up the bulk of its year-over-year gains. Young investors on the hunt for an income beast with a long history of annual dividend growth should look to Enbridge as we look ahead to the summer season.

In Q1 2022, Enbridge delivered adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion or $0.84 per common share — up from $1.6 billion, or $0.81 per common share, in the previous year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose to $4.1 billion compared to $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This inspired management to reaffirm its promising full-year guidance for EBITDA and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share.

Shares of this dividend stock last had a solid P/E ratio of 19. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share, which represents a tasty 6.1% yield.

One more perfect dividend stock for young investors

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is the third and final dividend stock I’d suggest for young investors right now. This is one of the top telecommunications companies in Canada. BCE stock has increased marginally so far in 2022. Its shares are still up 8.5% in the year-over-year period.

This company unveiled its first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5. Its posted operating revenue growth of 2.5% to $5.85 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 6.4% to $2.58 billion. This dividend stock also possesses a solid P/E ratio of 20. It last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. That represents a strong 5.5% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Rising Inflation: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income, thus lowering the impact of the rising prices.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks With Growing Payouts

| Andrew Walker

These cheap TSX stocks are raising their dividends.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

More Rate Hikes in 2022 Could Cause a Steep Drop in Home Prices

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada could bring down home prices but lead the country into a…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Passive-Income Stocks to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

While it’s not recession-proof, buying this REIT stock now could help you keep getting handsome passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Afraid to Buy an Investment Property? Buy This REIT Instead

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this REIT if you want to gain exposure to the housing market but do not have the…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued dividend-paying stocks such as Enbridge and Toronto-Dominion Bank have the potential to derive outsized gains in 2022.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) Stock Still Going Strong With its 170% YTD Gain

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite a steep gain, Surge Energy stock might continue to create more shareholder value.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks to Buy With Dividends of at Least 6%

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to grow your passive income and find high-quality dividend stocks, here are two of the best to…

Read more »