Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Set Up Your TFSA to Generate $90 a Month – Completely Tax-Free

How to Set Up Your TFSA to Generate $90 a Month – Completely Tax-Free

Monthly TFSA income can feel surprisingly powerful, and Chemtrade’s steady payout makes the $90-a-month goal look achievable.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Chemtrade sells essential industrial chemicals, so demand is steadier than most “high-yield” stories.
  • It just raised its monthly distribution again, and 2025 cash flow hit record levels.
  • About 1,500 units would pay roughly $90 monthly, and management expects the payout to stay well covered.
10 stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Tax-free monthly income sounds small until it starts showing up like clockwork. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the right income stock can turn a simple holding into a reliable stream of cash you don’t have to share with the taxman. The best fits are usually companies with steady cash flow, durable demand, and a distribution that looks well covered by the business. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) fits that profile better than many investors realize, especially for someone who wants income first and excitement second.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

CHE

Chemtrade stock is not some flashy tech stock. It produces and distributes industrial chemicals used in water treatment, pulp and paper, oil and gas, and other essential industries across North America and Brazil. That matters for TFSA income investors as demand for those products tends to stay fairly steady even when the economy slows. Over the last year, Chemtrade has also kept expanding its water business, including the November 2025 closing of its Polytec acquisition, which added more exposure to recurring water-treatment demand.

Recent news has also been friendly to income investors. In January 2026, Chemtrade stock raised its monthly distribution to $0.06 per unit, up from $0.0575, marking its third straight annual increase. Then in April 2026, it declared another $0.06 monthly distribution, payable in May. That kind of consistency stands out.

Into earnings

The earnings story backs that up. For 2025, Chemtrade stock reported revenue of $2 billion, up 11.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $507.4 million, the highest annual level in its history. Distributable cash after maintenance capital expenditures reached $228 million, or $1.99 per unit, up from $1.80 per unit in 2024. Better pricing for merchant acid, Regen acid, caustic soda, and sodium chlorate helped push results higher, even with some pressure from lower chlorine pricing and softer Metric Electrochemical Unit (MECU) volumes.

The valuation still looks reasonable for an income name with that kind of performance. Chemtrade stock recently traded with a market cap of roughly $1.9 billion. With an annualized distribution of $0.72, the yield sits around 4.3% at writing, paid monthly. The units also trade at about 14 times earnings, which doesn’t look stretched for a business coming off record EBITDA and still guiding for another strong year.

Future focus

The forward outlook is where the TFSA case gets stronger. Chemtrade stock expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA to land between $485 million and $525 million. That range sits close to its record 2025 performance, which suggests management believes current strength can hold rather than vanish after one good year. The company also expects an implied payout ratio of about 45% at the midpoint of guidance. That leaves a decent cushion for the distribution while still giving it room to invest in growth projects and protect the balance sheet.

Why does it fit a $90-a-month TFSA goal so well? Because the math is simple. At $0.06 per unit each month, you’d need 1,500 units to generate $90 monthly, or $1,080 annually, before any reinvestment. At roughly $17 per unit, that works out to an investment of about $25,365.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHE.UN$16.911500$0.72$1,080Monthly$25,365

That’s not tiny, but it’s also not some impossible number for a long-term TFSA builder. Better still, every monthly payment stays tax-free inside the account. The main risks are commodity pricing swings, industrial demand changes, and the fact that acquisitions always need good execution. Even so, the cash flow coverage gives this income story real substance.

Bottom line

If your goal is to build $90 a month in tax-free TFSA income, Chemtrade stock looks like a practical place to start. It has a monthly payout, a reasonable yield, record recent results, and a business tied to essential chemical demand rather than hype. That doesn’t make it risk-free, but it does make it useful. For investors who want steady income without overcomplicating things, this one looks like a smart fit.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

All It Takes is $3,000 in Telus to Generate Hundreds in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to generate nearly $300 in passive income only need to start with a $3,000 investment right now.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Has Fallen 20% – and I’d Still Consider It Worth Owning

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX dividend stock has dropped 20%, but its stable income and disciplined strategy still look impressive.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Monthly Income? This 5.8% Dividend Stock Is Worth a Look

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly dividend stock offers a consistent payout backed by stable oil production and long-life assets.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Stock That May Be Quietly Positioning for a Strong Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar insurer is growing earnings fast, hiking its dividend, and still trading like the market hasn’t noticed.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Dividend Stocks

The Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock I’d Keep an Eye on in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

This under-the-radar Canadian stock offers high income and surprising growth potential.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Outperform the Broader Market in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

These three TSX stocks combine strong fundamentals with long-term growth drivers.

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

Oil Above $110 and Rates on Hold: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Built for Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When commodity prices spike and rate cuts stall, not every energy company handles the pressure.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Stocks for Beginners

A TFSA Stock With a 7% Yield and Reliable Monthly Paycheques

| Demetris Afxentiou

Slate Grocery REIT offers reliable monthly paycheques backed by grocery-anchored necessity retail making it ideal for any TFSA portfolio.

Read more »