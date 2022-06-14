Home » Investing » Crypto Crash: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Instead of Bitcoin

Crypto Crash: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Instead of Bitcoin

Boring TSX dividend stocks are looking pretty good right now after the cryptocurrency meltdown.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

The crash in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is picking up steam. Investors who got burned by betting on the digital currencies in the past 18 months are now looking for safer places to invest their remaining cash.

Cryptocurrency implosion

Bitcoin trades for less than US$23,000 at the time of writing. This is down from the 2021 high around US$67,000 and back to the lowest level since late 2020. The crash has wiped out gains for anyone who purchased Bitcoin in 2021 or 2022. Ongoing volatility should be expected and traders might make some quick profits on a bounce, but the trend isn’t your friend right now, and significant additional downside is possible in the coming weeks and months.

Investor confidence in the crypto sector is waning, and the latest rush to dump Bitcoin could be the signal that more pain is on the way. Where things go from here is anyone’s guess, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new wave of panic selling after a short rebound, as remaining Bitcoin holders scramble to get out while they can still recover some capital.

Bitcoin holdings are largely short-term speculative bets. As inflation soars, and people find it harder pay the mortgage or put food on the table, the Bitcoin exodus could pick up steam. Those who have exited their Bitcoin positions and still have some excess cash to invest might be looking for more reliable investments that provide predictable and growing dividends.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a good stock for investors who simply want to buy shares and forget about the position while it steadily puts more cash in their pockets. The communications giant generates strong cash flow from essential services, including mobile and internet subscriptions. BCE has the ability to raise prices when it needs additional funds to offset rising costs and enjoys a strong balance sheet that enables it to make the billions of dollars of investments required to keep the network infrastructure updated.

BCE provides a generous dividend supported by rising free cash flow. The board typically raises the dividend by about 5% per year. BCE stock looks undervalued right now, and investors who buy the shares at the current price near $66 per share can pick up a 5.6% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge is another cash-flow machine that investors can rely on for attractive and growing dividends. The energy infrastructure giant moves 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

Demand for North American oil and natural gas is expected to grow in the coming years, as international buyers seek out reliable sources of the fuels. Europe plans to replace Russian gas with liquified natural gas (LNG) from the United States. Enbridge recently announced plans to build new pipelines to bring gas to LNG sites on the Gulf Coast. Oil exports are also ramping up amid sanctions on Russia. Enbridge bought an oil export platform for US$3 billion last year.

The company expects distributable cash flow to rise by 5-7% per year over the medium term. This should support steady dividend increases. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 27 years.

Investors who buy the stock at the time of writing can pick up a 6% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top dividend stocks

BCE and Enbridge might not be as exciting and Bitcoin, but their high yields make them income rock stars. If you have decided to give up on cryptocurrencies and now want reliable and growing passive income from your savings, BCE and Enbridge deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the Correction: Start Buying These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Jed Lloren

With the state of the market, investors should focus on dividend stocks. Here are three top picks.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is a Housing Market Correction on the Horizon in Canada?

| Adam Othman

While a full-blown housing crash might not happen, a significant downward correction could be on the horizon.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Get a Monthly Dividend Cheque: Buy These 5 TSX Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

Receive a monthly dividend cheque by investing in these TSX stocks.

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? Turn it Into a $1,000/Year Passive-Income Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors can create a $1,000-per-year passive-income portfolio by remaining consistent and using this Dividend King.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Undervalued Stock for Your TFSA Portfolio

| Adam Othman

This stock could be a worthwhile addition to your TFSA if you want to bank on undervalued stocks.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

The Feds’ 0.75% Hike Is Likely as Jobless Rate Falls to Record Low  

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The drop in the unemployment rate to a new record low could prompt the Bank of Canada to implement a…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Top Dividend Stocks to Sail Through a Possible Recession

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is a blue-chip dividend stud that TFSA investors may wish to top up, as recession…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable REITs for Growth and Passive Income in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three real estate investment trusts are some of the most solid investments on the TSX today for long-term passive…

Read more »