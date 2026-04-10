2 Technology Stocks With the Kind of Potential That Could Make Millionaires

Evertz (ET) — a leader in SDVN and RF solutions with ~16–19% global market share — pairs high‑margin software, ~20% YTD gains, and a 5.02% dividend, making both stocks appealing growth‑and‑income picks for long‑term investors.

Firan (FTG) — an aerospace/defence PCB and avionic‑subsystems maker — has posted a 616.5% three‑year total return (≈+91.7% YTD), strong free cash flow, and global expansion (new Hyderabad facility) driving organic growth.

The TSX is being propped up by energy, materials, and the Big Banks while tech is the worst-performing sector in 2026, yet select names like Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) and Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) are bucking the trend with market-beating gains.

The stable mix of energy, basic materials, and financial stocks, notably the Big Banks, keeps the TSX afloat amid elevated volatility. While technology is the worst performer among six primary sectors in the red, select tech names are defying the trend and flashing millionaire-maker potential.

Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) and Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) are strong buys given the robust cash flow and income-generating power of their respective businesses. Moreover, both tech stocks display remarkable resilience, delivering market-beating returns thus far in 2026 that appeal to both growth-focused and income-oriented investors.

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Capital compounder

Firan Technology has rewarded shareholders with enormous capital gains (+616.5% total return) over the last three years. To illustrate, a $142,730 investment on April 10, 2023, would be worth $1,000,013.35 today. At $22.14 per share, current investors are already up 91.7% year-to-date.

The $523.6 million aerospace and defence technology powerhouse manufactures high-reliability printed circuit boards (PCBs) and advanced avionic subsystems. This specialized niche in the world’s most demanding platforms fueled FTG’s parabolic growth.

Two operating units, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace, contribute to revenues. In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ended February 28, 2025), total revenue and adjusted net earnings increased 10.3% and 7.4% year-over-year to $47.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively. Free cash flow during the quarter reached $4.9 million.

According to its President and CEO, Brad Bourne, the business continues to grow organically due to the strong demand across the Aerospace and Defence markets and growing geopolitical tensions.

Firan has production sites in Canada, the U.S., and China. The opening of an Aerospace facility soon in Hyderabad, India will help reduce exposure to U.S. tariff risks. Management believes the latest quarterly results demonstrate a strong foundation for future growth.

Dominant industry position

Burlington-based Evertz Technologies develops software and hardware products and services for the broadcast and film industry. The $1.2 billion company competes with legacy equipment makers and cloud-native media platforms. However, it has garnered approximately 16% to 19% of the global professional video networking market share.

Evertz invested heavily in research and development to become the leading supplier to the broadcast industry, as well as to government and military communications sectors. Today, it maintains a dominant position in both Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) and Radio Frequency (RF) technologies, the critical pillars of today’s digital environment.

The company is at the forefront of the media industry’s transition toward IP (SDVN), remote production, and cloud technologies. Evertz Microsystems created evertz.io, a cloud-based technology and multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to provide on-demand, pay-as-you-go video services for broadcasters, content owners, and creators.

Performance-wise, this tech stock is up nearly 20% year-to-date, outperforming the TSX’s tech superstar Shopify (-24.8%). At $16.38 per share, the trailing one-year price return is 93.2%. Very few growth-oriented companies pay dividends. Evertz is a rare gem. Its high-margin software revenue supports the 5% dividend and quarterly payouts.

Evertz began paying dividends in 2006 and has never missed a payment since, including five special dividend payments over the last 10 years.

Path to $1 million

The successful, aggressive growth of Firan Technology and Evertz Technologies brought stability to income. Both tech stocks are top picks for investors building a seven-figure portfolio.