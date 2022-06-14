Home » Investing » Market Correction: 3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Today!

Market Correction: 3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Today!

Canadians looking to take advantage of the market correction should snatch cheap TSX stocks like Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) right now.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 107 points in early afternoon trading on June 14. North American markets were throttled to open the week on Monday, June 13. The S&P 500 and the TSX Index both re-entered bear market territory after that sharp plunge. In March 2020, markets were hit with major turbulence, as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Investors who jumped on that dip have been nicely rewarded over the past two years. This is another opportunity you should not pass up.

Today, I want to look at three TSX stocks that are discounted in this market correction.

This real estate stock offers great value right now

Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN) is a Toronto-based rental housing company that is focused on a middle-market demographic. Shares of this TSX stock have plunged 33% in 2022 at the time of this writing. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

This company unveiled its first-quarter 2022 results on May 10. Net income from continuing operations climbed 290% year over year to $163 million. Moreover, its single-family rental portfolio delivered 11% growth.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.7. It last had an RSI of 17, which puts it well into technically oversold territory. Moreover, Tricon offers a quarterly dividend of $0.058 per share. That represents a 2.3% yield.

Investors can snatch up this top TSX stock at a discount in the middle of June

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) is one of the largest Canadian telecommunications companies. Its shares have dropped 2.1% in the year-to-date period. Rogers is now down 4.6% from the same period in 2021.

In Q1 2022, Rogers delivered Media revenue growth of 10%. This segment had suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to the temporary shut down of seasons in the NBA and NHL. Total revenue jumped 4% year over year to $3.61 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $1.53 billion. Adjusted net income climbed 17% to $462 million.

This TSX stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 19. It possesses an RSI of 19, which also puts Rogers in technically oversold levels. The stock offers a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, which represents a 3.3% yield.

Here’s another super TSX stock that is cheap today

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) is the third TSX stock I’d look to snatch up in this market correction. This regional Canadian bank stock has plunged 23% so far in 2022. That pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

Banks have wrestled with rising interest rates and now the looming threat of a recession. That said, investors should still have confidence in Canadian Western for the long haul. In Q1 2022, Canadian Western posted revenue of $258 million — up from $247 million in the prior year. However, adjusted profit was flat from the first quarter of 2021.

Shares of this TSX stock possess a very attractive P/E ratio of 7.3. It is also trading in oversold territory with an RSI of 26. Canadian Western offers a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. That represents a solid 4.4% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tricon Capital. The Motley Fool recommends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

More on Investing

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock to Start Making $300/Month in Reliable Passive Income Today

| Jitendra Parashar

A recent dip in this TSX dividend stock could be an opportunity for investors to buy it at a bargain…

Read more »

man slides
Investing

2 Stocks You Can Have Confidence in Through a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

As the potential of a recession continues to increase heading into next year, here are two of the best stocks…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks You Should Hold in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

It’s time to get defensive! Here are three stocks you should be holding today.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Beginners Amid a Market Correction

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all steeply corrected stocks are a buy!

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Investing

3 Commodity Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three commodity stocks could strengthen your portfolio amid rising volatility.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Andrew Walker

Buying top dividend-growth stocks on dips can deliver strong total returns for patient TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Which Stocks Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell in a Market Crash?

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is in a free fall, down 6% in five days. Such momentum raises fears of a market…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3-Step Passive-Income Strategy for Beginners: Generate $19 Every Day

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income opportunities like Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT) seem attractive.

Read more »