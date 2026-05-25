These Canadian stocks have the growth potential and execution to deliver massive returns over the next five years.

3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

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These stocks carry higher volatility and execution risk, but for patient investors, they offer significant upside and could potentially triple over five years if growth execution continues.

Top picks: Aritzia (ATZ) — premium retail brand with U.S. expansion and e‑commerce runway; Propel (PRL) — scalable fintech trading well below its highs with international growth potential; MDA (MDA) — space/satellite/defence firm with a $3.7B backlog and ~ $40B opportunity.

There’s no question that when investing in Canadian growth stocks, investors need to be selective when looking for businesses with real upside.

Not every stock has the ability to generate massive long-term returns. In fact, most don’t. Either their industries are too competitive, or much of their growth is already behind them.

However, the companies that do have that kind of upside tend to share a few key characteristics. They operate in growing industries, have scalable business models, and continue to execute well as they expand.

That combination is what allows certain businesses to scale over time and significantly increase their value.

Of course, these types of investments also come with more volatility and uncertainty. But for long-term investors, identifying companies with strong growth runways can sometimes lead to meaningful returns.

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So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks with significant upside potential, here are three top picks that could have what it takes to triple in value over the next five years.

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A retail stock with years of expansion still ahead

If you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian growth stock to buy now and hold for years, there’s no question that one of the best to start with is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

Aritzia has already proven it can grow rapidly. Over the last several years, it has built a strong brand with a loyal customer base and a premium positioning that continues to resonate, especially with younger consumers. That’s translated into a total return of 370% for investors over the last five years.

And the best part is that the stock still has a tonne of runway left. While Aritzia is already well known in Canada, it’s still in the early stages of scaling its presence south of the border.

So, as it continues opening new boutiques and growing its e-commerce platform, it has the potential to reach a much larger audience.

Retail businesses with strong brands and efficient, vertically integrated operations can benefit from operating leverage, meaning that as revenue grows, profits can expand even faster if execution remains strong.

That’s why a company like Aritzia is one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy now. It’s not just growing sales, it’s scaling the business in a way that drives even stronger earnings over time.

A smaller Canadian growth stock with significant upside potential

In addition to Aritzia, another top Canadian growth stock to consider today is Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL), especially while it trades so cheaply.

Propel operates a fintech platform that uses technology and data to provide lending solutions, particularly to underserved consumers. And because its model is built digitally, it has the ability to scale much more efficiently than traditional lenders.

That scalability is what gives it real upside because, as Propel continues expanding into larger markets like the U.S. and the U.K., it has the potential to grow its customer base without needing to significantly increase its costs in the same way a traditional financial institution would.

Plus, since it’s still relatively small compared to its long-term opportunity, even steady execution can lead to meaningful growth over time.

And with the stock trading nearly 50% off its 52-week high, it’s not just one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy for the long term, but also offers upside as the stock recovers.

A Canadian space stock benefiting from long-term industry growth

Lastly, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is an intriguing growth stock that operates in areas like satellite technology, robotics, and defence-related infrastructure, all of which are seeing increasing investment globally.

So, while it’s not as well-known as some other Canadian stocks, the company is positioned to benefit from a long-term surge in demand for communications and space infrastructure.

It already has a $3.7 billion backlog, which provides clear visibility into near-term revenue and helps reduce some of the uncertainty.

And beyond that, the opportunity is still massive. The broader industry continues to expand rapidly, with both governments and private companies investing heavily in space and satellite technology, and MDA has identified roughly $40 billion in potential future opportunities.

Therefore, given it’s still a smaller player compared to the size of the overall opportunity and has years of growth potential, it’s one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy now, one that could potentially triple over the next five years.