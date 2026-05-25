Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

These Canadian stocks have the growth potential and execution to deliver massive returns over the next five years.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Target growth stocks with scalable business models, large addressable markets, and consistent execution — those traits drive outsized long‑term returns.
  • Top picks: Aritzia (ATZ) — premium retail brand with U.S. expansion and e‑commerce runway; Propel (PRL) — scalable fintech trading well below its highs with international growth potential; MDA (MDA) — space/satellite/defence firm with a $3.7B backlog and ~ $40B opportunity.
  • These stocks carry higher volatility and execution risk, but for patient investors, they offer significant upside and could potentially triple over five years if growth execution continues.
10 stocks we like better than Aritzia

There’s no question that when investing in Canadian growth stocks, investors need to be selective when looking for businesses with real upside.

Not every stock has the ability to generate massive long-term returns. In fact, most don’t. Either their industries are too competitive, or much of their growth is already behind them.

However, the companies that do have that kind of upside tend to share a few key characteristics. They operate in growing industries, have scalable business models, and continue to execute well as they expand.

That combination is what allows certain businesses to scale over time and significantly increase their value.

Of course, these types of investments also come with more volatility and uncertainty. But for long-term investors, identifying companies with strong growth runways can sometimes lead to meaningful returns.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks with significant upside potential, here are three top picks that could have what it takes to triple in value over the next five years.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

A retail stock with years of expansion still ahead

If you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian growth stock to buy now and hold for years, there’s no question that one of the best to start with is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

Aritzia has already proven it can grow rapidly. Over the last several years, it has built a strong brand with a loyal customer base and a premium positioning that continues to resonate, especially with younger consumers. That’s translated into a total return of 370% for investors over the last five years.

And the best part is that the stock still has a tonne of runway left. While Aritzia is already well known in Canada, it’s still in the early stages of scaling its presence south of the border.

So, as it continues opening new boutiques and growing its e-commerce platform, it has the potential to reach a much larger audience.

Retail businesses with strong brands and efficient, vertically integrated operations can benefit from operating leverage, meaning that as revenue grows, profits can expand even faster if execution remains strong.

That’s why a company like Aritzia is one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy now. It’s not just growing sales, it’s scaling the business in a way that drives even stronger earnings over time.

A smaller Canadian growth stock with significant upside potential

In addition to Aritzia, another top Canadian growth stock to consider today is Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL), especially while it trades so cheaply.

Propel operates a fintech platform that uses technology and data to provide lending solutions, particularly to underserved consumers. And because its model is built digitally, it has the ability to scale much more efficiently than traditional lenders.

That scalability is what gives it real upside because, as Propel continues expanding into larger markets like the U.S. and the U.K., it has the potential to grow its customer base without needing to significantly increase its costs in the same way a traditional financial institution would.

Plus, since it’s still relatively small compared to its long-term opportunity, even steady execution can lead to meaningful growth over time.

And with the stock trading nearly 50% off its 52-week high, it’s not just one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy for the long term, but also offers upside as the stock recovers.

A Canadian space stock benefiting from long-term industry growth

Lastly, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is an intriguing growth stock that operates in areas like satellite technology, robotics, and defence-related infrastructure, all of which are seeing increasing investment globally.

So, while it’s not as well-known as some other Canadian stocks, the company is positioned to benefit from a long-term surge in demand for communications and space infrastructure.

It already has a $3.7 billion backlog, which provides clear visibility into near-term revenue and helps reduce some of the uncertainty.

And beyond that, the opportunity is still massive. The broader industry continues to expand rapidly, with both governments and private companies investing heavily in space and satellite technology, and MDA has identified roughly $40 billion in potential future opportunities.

Therefore, given it’s still a smaller player compared to the size of the overall opportunity and has years of growth potential, it’s one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy now, one that could potentially triple over the next five years.  

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Propel. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

If Rates Fall, These 3 TSX Stocks Could Rally First

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate cuts could spark a fast rebound in out-of-favour Canadian financial stocks that still have earnings and dividend support.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Bank Stocks

The #1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Any Storm

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian financial giant combines dependable dividends with strong earnings growth and long-term stability.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

These absolute best Canadian stocks are well-positioned to capitalize on multi-year demand trends and deliver solid growth.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock Worth Buying and Holding for the Long Term

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto is a dividend-growth stock that's increased its dividend by 450% in the last six years, with strong upside remaining.

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Tech Stocks

Wake Up Canadian Investors: If You’re Not Doing This You’re Probably Using Your TFSA All Wrong

| Aditya Raghunath

Your TFSA is a tax-free wealth machine — but only if you use it right. Here's why Tecsys stock could…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Is My Go-To for Cash Flow Planning

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of investing in dividend stocks for consistent cash flow and inflation protection. Discover smart investment strategies.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock looks like a great deal, even if shares are frothier than a year ago.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

The TFSA Number You Need to Hit Before Calling It Quits

| Kay Ng

Start early and contribute consistently to your TFSA. Invest in quality Canadian stocks for long-term compounding.

Read more »