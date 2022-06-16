Home » Investing » Market Correction: Should You Buy Air Canada Stock Now?

Market Correction: Should You Buy Air Canada Stock Now?

Air Canada stock is a lot cheaper than it was a year ago, but it is a good buy?

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Airport and plane

Image source: Getty Images

The correction in the TSX Index is driving many Canadian stocks to new 12-month lows. Investors who missed the rallies in some popular beaten-up stocks are now wondering if the selloff is overdone. Let’s take a look at Air Canada (TSX:AC) to see if the stock is undervalued today and deserves to be on your buy list.

The end of most pandemic travel restrictions is in sight and airlines are reporting seat demand approaching 2019 levels. In this scenario, one might expect the price of Air Canada stock to soar, but the share price is actually down from $28 per share at this time last year to $18. The stock hasn’t been this low since late 2020.

Why?

Soaring oil prices are a big reason for investor concern. Jet fuel is very expensive due to the high cost of crude oil and the lack of refinery capacity to produce more end products such as jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel fuel. This situation is expected to persist, so Air Canada will have to keep raising ticket prices and hope that travelers will be willing to pay the higher fees.

Low business travel

Vacationers are eagerly booking the economy seats, but most business travelers are still working from home and happy to conduct meetings online. Who can blame them, with international travel through Toronto being such a nightmare this year?

The longer the problem persists, the more likely it is that people will simply stay home. Air Canada historically relied on business travelers to generate the bulk of the profits, especially on long routes. If business travel doesn’t recover to previous levels, the eventual multiple investors are willing to pay for Air Canada stock will likely be lower than before the pandemic.

Staff issues

On the corporate side, airlines that slashed staff during the pandemic are having a tough time getting these people to come back to work, and the ones who do sign up want better pay. Air Canada cut more than half of its employees, roughly 20,000 jobs, during the worst of the downturn. Many experienced people have moved on to other careers. This means the company has to spend significant funds to recruit and train new staff and then try to keep them from leaving.

Impacts of inflation and high interest rates

Inflation is hitting households hard. Food, fuel, insurance, and other essential expenses are soaring. This could hit the recovery in travel demand, as families cut discretionary spending, such as trips, to be able to survive.

As a measure to fight inflation the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are rapidly increasing interest rates. Soaring interest rates and the surge in bond yields will drive up mortgage costs. This is an extra hit that households will have to absorb.

Higher interest rates also make debt refinancing more expensive for Air Canada. Economists are also predicting a recession in the next couple of years, as a result of the aggressive rate hikes.

Should you buy Air Canada stock now?

Air Canada reported a net loss of $974 million in Q1 2022. Ongoing travel restrictions and the Omicron wave kept travelers off planes. The Q2 and Q3 numbers should be much better, but investors might want to wait to see if the company can actually return to profitability, even with planes full and the number of routes increasing.

Air Canada looks more attractive today than it did at $28, but the market is still pricing in a rosy expectation of future profits. This might be a bit too optimistic, as the airline still faces some strong headwinds on the path to a full recovery. Traders could certainly make some money on a bounce, but buy-and-hold investors should be careful, even at the current share price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

data analyze research
Investing

3 Stocks Down 20% in 2022 to Load Up on Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend stocks that are down 20% year to date are buying opportunities for bargain hunters.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Correction: Why a 20-30% Drop Could Happen

| Adam Othman

A substantial correction of up to 30% could come to the housing market due to inflation and interest rate hikes,…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can Gold Protect Your Portfolio From Stagflation?

| Puja Tayal

Aggressive interest rate hikes have put the U.S. at risk of stagflation. Your stock portfolio is losing money. Can gold…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

3 Great Value Stocks for Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Recent market volatility has exposed several great value stocks for investors to buy at a discount. Here are three options…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 of the Best High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty provides investors with a regular dividend plus a special dividend, which translated into a 15% yield…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

4 Passive-Income Stocks With Yields Over 7%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't the only thing you should consider these days, but it can help you get through the tough…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Not Sure What to Invest in? Try These 2 ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Under normal conditions, two established ETFs should provide long-term capital growth to investors.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Earn $950 a Month With These 3 REITs

| Adam Othman

Apart from an ease of distributions and an inactive "landlord" role, the REITs also offer exposure to real estate assets…

Read more »