Home » Investing » 1 High-Growth Stock That’s Become Too Cheap Amid This Market Correction

1 High-Growth Stock That’s Become Too Cheap Amid This Market Correction

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a wonderful fintech firm that looks way too cheap to ignore following its latest leg lower.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

The great growth meltdown of 2021-22 and TSX correction has been unforgiving to beginner investors. Add the crypto crash into the equation and many newbies are probably feeling like throwing in the towel on investing for good. Undoubtedly, Foolish investors are likely still under a bit of pain, but they’re still in the game.

I’ve slammed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as well as other speculative investments that looked “bubbly” in nature.

Bitcoin and the like may be hip for the times. But it’s vital to know that if you can’t explain what you own or how it creates value, you may be speculating, not investing. At the end of the day, investing is about trying to get a lot of value out of every bet you make. Not about just hoping an asset rises in price. Hoping and watching prices move higher isn’t investing. Just ask Warren Buffett, who wants investors to know the difference between speculating and true long-term investing.

While it’s hard to value stocks today, as rates skyrocket to the moon, I think the recent projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve are comforting to growth investors. That’s a major reason why high-multiple — or should I see previously high-multiple? — tech stocks led the upward charge on an upbeat Wednesday induced by a 75-bps rate hike.

Growth won’t crash forever

Growth is in free fall, but it won’t plunge to zero. It’ll turn a corner once Mr. Market deems the correction is over. Until then, he’s fine with taking out all of the excess that’s been pumped into the markets over the past year and a half. Growth is toxic right now, especially those that shed over 80% of their value.

Still, I think the damage has been overdone with certain innovative companies that are not going anywhere because the markets crashed their stocks.

Bottom-fishing in the tech sector is not for the faint of heart. Unless you’re expecting to take a hit to the chin, it’s not advisable to get in right now. However, if you’re a young investor who can afford to take damage over the near term for a shot at longer-term gains (think five to 10 years out), why not have a look at some of the beaten-up growth names, rather than shunning them now that they’re cheap?

Nuvei stock: A top growth stock bargain to buy amid a market correction?

Currently, Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a speculative tech darling that may finally be worth picking up at a price that’s now approaching its IPO levels. The payments firm felt the full force of the fintech crash of 2021. As shares look to implode further, I wouldn’t hesitate to dollar-cost average (DCA) starting at these levels.

The company isn’t just another fintech player in a crowded arena. It’s an intriguing firm with a solid management team and a knack for spotting value in its realm. Recently, the company announced an agreement with Hard Rock Sportsbook to serve as a real-time payment service provider. It’s a great deal that could fuel much more growth for Nuvei. Similar deals may follow, even as investors give up on the stock.

As valuations continue to dip, expect Nuvei to take advantage of opportunities. In 2021, the company made a splash in e-commerce and crypto. The latter move (the acquisition of Simplex) is likely why investors are punishing NVEI stock amid crypto’s nosedive. However, Nuvei isn’t too exposed to the coming crypto winter. As such, those seeking growth at a reasonable price may wish to consider doing a bit of buying here.

Nuvei is a great company. Is it misunderstood and ugly amid a tech selloff? Sure, but I find the risk/reward scenario enticing at 7.3 times sales.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Perfect TSX Stocks to Fight Off Recession Fears

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are perfect for those wanting companies that can cover themselves in a recession but provide you with…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

How to Turn a $1,000 TFSA Into $5,000

| Adam Othman

High growth may come with a relatively high-risk profile, but that’s a necessary sacrifice to maximize the potential of your…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Investing

Market Correction: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA Today!

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market correction picks up, here are two of the best Canadian stocks to buy for your TFSA while…

Read more »

stock market
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Have Your Back in a Bear Market

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) and another dirt-cheap Canadian dividend stock look way too cheap, even with a recession coming soon.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock looks cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

4 TSX Stocks That Hit a 52-Week Low: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should monitor TSX stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and others that fell to 52-week lows this past week.

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

3 Reasons to Buy Stocks Now Despite Rising Recession Risks

| Daniel Da Costa

Although the economy is at risk of going into recession, now can still be an excellent time to buy stocks…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks Under $20 a Share

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top Canadian stocks trading under $20 per share also pay over-the-top dividends.

Read more »