Home » Investing » Market Correction: How to Make $440/Month in Passive Income for the Rest of 2022

Market Correction: How to Make $440/Month in Passive Income for the Rest of 2022

Investors battling the market correction may want to build a passive-income portfolio with stocks like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA).

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

North American markets have been throttled over the course of this week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index opened the week with a +500-point loss. On Thursday, June 16, the TSX plunged 607 points. Canadian investors should be greedy, as people turn fearful in this market correction, and this often goes beyond growth-oriented equities. Today, I want to look at undervalued dividend stocks that can help build your passive-income portfolio in the second half of 2022. In this scenario, we are going to generate that income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

The aging population makes this stock a solid target in this market correction

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a Markham-based company that provides senior living and long-term-care (LTC) services across Canada. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped 18% in 2022 as of close on June 16. Canadian investors should be interested in snatching up equities with exposure to senior living related industries. That demographic is set to erupt over the next decade.

Shares of Sienna closed at $12.39 on June 16. In this hypothetical, we’ll snatch up 2,200 shares of this dividend stock for a total purchase price of $27,258. The stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share. That represents a monster 7.5% yield. This purchase will allow us to generate monthly passive income of $171.60 in our TFSA going forward. That works out to annual income of just over $2,000.

This top energy stock can power your passive-income portfolio

Canadian energy stocks have been on a tear in 2022 on the back of surging oil and gas prices. That does not look like it will let up in the near term, as inflation remains dangerously high. Keyera (TSX:KEY) is a Calgary-based energy infrastructure company. Its shares are still up 8.6% in 2022 after slipping 9.5% over the past week.

Keyera stock closed at $31.17 on June 16. For our scenario, we are going to snag 870 shares of Keyera for a total purchase price of $27,117. The stock last paid out a monthly distribution of $0.16 per share. That represents a tasty 6.1% yield. This stock purchase means that we will be able to churn out monthly passive income of $139.20 in our TFSA. That is a nice chunk of change, especially in a choppy market.

Market correction: Don’t sleep on REITs that can provide big passive income

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been favourite targets for income investors over the past decade. However, rising interest rates have some worried that North American real estate is in for a very challenging period. I’m still looking to target Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) in this climate. This Toronto-based REIT offers exposure to industrial properties. Its shares have dropped 29% in 2022.

This REIT closed at $11.92 on June 16. For our final purchase, we’ll snatch up 2,275 shares of Dream for a total of $27,118. It last paid out a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a strong 5.8% yield. That will enable us to churn out monthly passive income of $131.95 in our TFSA.

Conclusion

The market correction provides a fantastic opportunity to snatch up income-oriented equities at a discount. These investments will allow us to churn out monthly passive income of $442.75 going forward. That is a nice consolation, as investors battle this brutal market correction.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and KEYERA CORP.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs for Consistent Dividends

| Adam Othman

Real estate investment trusts like these two pay monthly distributions at high dividend yields of over 6%.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: The Ideal Goal for Every Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is a great place to create income for retirement, but if you aim for this goal each year…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Cheap Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 5%

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can help you earn a steady passive income amid all market conditions.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

1 Unloved Tech Stock That Lost Over 80% of its Value: Time to Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock's crash continues, as the Federal Reserve looks to tighten its grip around inflation.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Market Correction

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

The 1 Statistic Every Investor Should Be Watching Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Before you go ahead thinking passive-income stocks or growth stocks like tech will suddenly turn around, consider this ratio.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Market Correction: Time to Take Profits in TSX Energy Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) are big oil stocks that investors may wish to buy on weakness.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

1 Low-Fee ETF Will Let You Invest in Thousands of Stocks

| Adam Othman

If you are worried about volatility and how it might impact your long-term nest egg growth goals, an ETF that…

Read more »