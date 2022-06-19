Home » Investing » 1 Commodity Stock to Own for Years-Long Passive Income

1 Commodity Stock to Own for Years-Long Passive Income

A large-cap commodity stock can provide decades-long passive income, as it leads the next wave of the agricultural revolution.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed lower on June 10, 2022, to extend its loss in two days to 517.58 points. Only materials (+1.92%) from the 11 primary sectors advanced for the day. Top mining stocks like Barrick Gold, B2Gold, and Agnico Eagle Mines gained at least 5%. Energy, the top-performing sector, declined by 1.66%.

However, the top choice isn’t any oil or gold stock if you want to take a position in commodities right now. Large-cap stock Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is a potential winner in 2022. The $60.89 billion fertilizer producer is at the front and centre of global food security. Moreover, the expected strength of its future cash flows ensures sustained passive income for investors.

Ready for the challenge

On June 9, 2022, Nutrien announced plans to increase fertilizer production capability and advance its brownfield expansion projects. Management is responding to the structural changes in global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets. The primary objective of the world’s largest crop inputs, and services provider is to help growers worldwide increase food production sustainably.

Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s interim president and CEO, said, “The challenge of feeding a growing world has never been clearer as global supply constraints have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated concerns for global food security. There is no simple or fast solution to overcome this challenge, and we see potential for multi-year strength in agriculture and crop input market fundamentals.”

Value-enhancing business model

Nutrien’s integrated, value-enhancing business model is a unique competitive advantage today and in the future. The company’s world-class assets that deliver leading whole-acre solutions are the keys to transforming the agriculture industry. By 2030, management desires to lead the next wave of the agricultural revolution. 

Seits added, “Nutrien’s integrated business is best positioned to respond to these supply challenges and help sustainably feed a growing world. We are safely bringing on additional low-cost potash and nitrogen production from our existing facilities while delivering the products, services, and solutions growers need through our leading global Retail network.”

Feed the people well

Nutrien sees the need to accelerate its annual potash production due to the supply uncertainties brought by the Russia-Ukraine war. It now targets to produce 18 million tonnes by 2025, or 40% more than its production capacity in 2020.

According to management, its existing low-cost capacity and world-class global logistics are unmatched in the industry. It’s also Nutrien’s acceleration pathway to meet long-term market demand growth. The company plans to invest in underground mining equipment, mine development, storage, and loadout capacity. Hiring and training approximately 350 people is also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the evaluation of additional low-cost brownfield expansion opportunities beyond the target production volume is ongoing. Nutrien’s clean ammonia facility at Geismar, Louisiana, is the largest in the world. Completing of inflight brownfield projects and additional growth projects should increase annual nitrogen sales by about 13.5 million tonnes in 2027.

Stock performance

Mr. Seitz wants people to know that Nutrien needs its volume to grow to feed the people well. The 941% increase in net earnings in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021 reflect in the stock’s performance. At $110.41 per share, investors are up 16.68% year to date. Currently, the low-cost producer pays a decent 2.22% dividend. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold and Nutrien Ltd.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Reasons to Invest in an RRSP

| Kay Ng

Regularly invest in your RRSP as early as possible, especially if you're in a high tax bracket. You'll save tonnes…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 TSX Stocks With Incredibly Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for a mix of defensive passive income and growth, here are three top TSX stocks with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

TSX stocks with steady dividend growth deserve to be on your TFSA radar today for passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Beat the Market Correction With 2 Passive-Income Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to beat the market correction? Here are some great passive--income stocks to consider buying today.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Bulk

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market correction has oversold a fundamentally strong stock with a rich dividend history. This is the time to…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing: Good Debt vs. Bad Debt

| Kay Ng

Should you borrow to invest? You can consider it if you can borrow to earn income that's greater than the…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 Real Estate Investing Hacks That Cost $0 to Start

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you don't have a penny to invest in real estate, you can use these tricks to create passive…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive-Income Stocks to Consider This Summer

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great passive-income stocks to consider buying now. Here are three options to consider this summer.

Read more »