Home » Investing » 2 Small-Cap Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

2 Small-Cap Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

If you’re looking for some of the best value stocks to buy in this environment, these two small-cap stocks are no-brainers.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

After the selloff we’ve seen all year, there are tonnes of stocks training undervalued. However, if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, small-cap stocks offer some of the best value, and, therefore, several small-caps are some of the best stocks to buy now.

In general, a company is considered a small-cap stock if its total market cap is between $300 million to $2 billion. So, as their name suggests, these stocks are much smaller than many other better known and more established businesses.

These companies are smaller, and, for a few other reasons, small-cap stocks typically offer better value than larger, more well-known stocks. In addition, they also tend to provide more long-term growth potential.

But because these stocks are smaller, the market views them as riskier than their larger peers, and, therefore, these stocks are more volatile. That’s one of the main reasons that these stocks typically offer better value and are some of the best to buy in this environment.

One of the main reasons small-cap stocks are riskier and more volatile is that these less-dominant businesses could struggle in economic slowdowns, especially compared to blue-chip stocks with highly diversified and robust operations.

Nevertheless, if you can find high-quality companies that you believe have years of potential and strong enough economics to weather a period of slower and potentially negative growth in the economy, then these small-cap stocks can be some of the best to buy.

So, while stocks are selling off, and there are plenty of attractive discounts across markets, here are two of the best small-cap value stocks to buy today.

One of the best small-cap value stocks to buy today

Ever since the pandemic hit, one of the best value stocks to buy, and one that continues to offer a compelling opportunity to investors today, is Cineplex (TSX:CGX).

Cineplex stock struggled over the last two years. However, that was almost entirely due to the pandemic and the impact it had on non-essential businesses like Cineplex.

And now, as the economy has finally opened back up and Cineplex can finally begin operating at capacity again, now it faces more headwinds from a slowing economy.

However, while Cineplex’s stock has struggled throughout 2022, losing more than 15% of its value, the company’s operations are recovering.

Sure, it may see some impact from inflation, such as tighter margins or a slight impact on its sales. However, considering where Cineplex is recovering from and how cheap its stock is already, it has to be one of the best stocks to buy today.

Even with inflation impacting the economy, analysts still expect Cineplex to have a strong recovery this year. And with its stock trading around $11.50, Cineplex has a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of just 6.2 times, making it one of the best value stocks to buy today.

After more than two years of its operations and share price being significantly impacted, Cineplex has a long way to go to recover and offers tonnes of potential over the coming years.

A high-quality growth stock that’s been growing rapidly by acquisition

In addition to Cineplex, another one of the best small-cap value stocks to buy now is Park Lawn (TSX:PLC).

Park Lawn is a slightly larger company, with a market cap of $1.1 billion vs. Cineplex’s $700 million valuation. However, given the success that it’s had growing by acquisition in the past and the fact it’s still a small-cap stock, Park Lawn is one of the best investments you can make today.

The company operates in the death care industry, owning cemeteries, crematoriums, funeral homes and more.

So, not only does it offer the excellent long-term potential to continue growing rapidly, but much of its sales and operations will be robust and reliable, as death care is highly defensive.

Plus, considering the stock has sold off by roughly 25% from its high, Park Lawn offers investors attractive value at these prices.

If you’re looking for small-cap stocks that offer tonnes of value and that you can buy and hold for years, Park Lawn is one of the best to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

4 Growth Stocks to Buy in This Market Correction

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should look to snag discounted growth stocks like WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) in this violent market correction.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

2 Canadian ETFs That Could Outperform During a Recession

| Tony Dong

An allocation to defensive sectors like consumer staples and healthcare could be a good recession investing strategy.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Could Ethereum Go to $0?

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has declined precipitously in price this year. Could it go to $0?

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

2 Top Stocks That Could Turn Your $6,000 TFSA Investment Into $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian growth stocks such as Shopify and Lightspeed should remain a part of your TFSA portfolio in 2022.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The Canadian stock market is full of high-quality TSX stocks that are on sale. Here are two companies trading at…

Read more »

stock market
Investing

Passive-Income Power: How to Churn Out Over $95/Week in This Bear Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors who want to generate passive income in this correction should look to dividend stocks like Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU).

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Retirement Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for retirees focused on passive income.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing vs. REIT Investing: Which Is Better Today?

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing hasn't been as easy as averaging into a basket of diversified REITs. Lock in nice income during…

Read more »