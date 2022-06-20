Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in This Market Correction

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in This Market Correction

Here are three stocks at the top of my buy list, as the stock market correction looks like it could continue to worsen.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

With so many stocks selling cheap, investors have a tonne of choices. The market won’t be this cheap forever, though, and investors only have a limited amount of funds to put to work. Therefore, it’s crucial to not only seize the opportunity but to ensure that the Canadian stocks you’re looking to buy are the best of the best.

If you’ve got cash, and you’re looking to take advantage of all these bargains on the TSX, here are three of the best Canadian stocks I’m watching closely and looking to buy in this market correction.

One of the best long-term growth stocks to buy in the market correction

There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy now, but one of the best Canadian stocks that I’m keeping my eye on is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL).

Jamieson is a health and wellness company that designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of natural health products, including vitamins, nutritional supplements, and much more.

The company is one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy in this correction, because it’s highly reliable, its operations are defensive, and it has a long track record of strong execution. Furthermore, Jamieson has a tonne of potential to grow both organically and by acquisition.

In fact, the company just announced another highly attractive acquisition that gives it a significant runway for growth south of the border.

Therefore, because it’s such a high-quality company and sells such essential products, it’s a stock that you can have confidence owning for the long haul. Furthermore, the stock even pays a growing dividend.

So, while it’s not unexpected that Jamieson has been more resilient than the market in recent weeks, if it continues to sell off in the market correction, it’s one of the best stocks you can buy.

A top Canadian retail stock to own for decades

Another excellent growth stock that also operates in a reliable industry is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). However, Granite already looks to be even cheaper than Jamieson. And if the correction were to worsen, and Granite was to continue selling off, it would certainly be one of the best stocks you can buy.

Granite is an excellent long-term investment because it has significant growth potential. Of course, the company has an appealing pipeline of future growth projects. However, in addition, industrial REITs continue to be some of the best to buy as e-commerce grows, and the demand for warehouse space continues to outpace the supply of new assets coming on the market.

This has led to significant increases in rents, which gives Granite a tonne of potential to see its revenue increase.

Therefore, when you consider how defensive real estate is, the fact that Granite’s also a dividend-growth stock, and the fact that it’s now trading well undervalued, it’s certainly one of the best stocks to buy on sale in the market correction.

A top core stock to buy while it’s on sale

Lastly, one of the top stocks I’m watching and a stock I already own is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB), the massive energy giant.

In recent weeks Enbridge has sold off slightly. However, it’s still not that cheap since its operations are so resilient. If Enbridge continues to fall in value, though, I’ll certainly be looking to pull the trigger.

Not only does Enbridge already pay an attractive dividend yield of 6.5%, which will only continue to rise as the stock sells off, but you’ll also have the opportunity to buy the stock severely undervalued, which doesn’t happen often.

The massive energy giant worth over $100 billion is one of the best and most reliable stocks you can buy, especially in a correction. Plus, it’s the perfect business to buy for the core of your portfolio that you can plan to own for decades.

So, when and if this high-quality, blue-chip stock continues to fall in value, I will be patiently waiting to take advantage of the opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST.

More on Investing

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How to Benefit From a Market Downturn: 1 Oversold ETF to Buy the Dip 

| Puja Tayal

The market downturn gathered momentum in June, as the U.S. Fed reduced its 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1.7%. It's…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Coronavirus

1 Growth Stock Every Canadian Investor Should Consider Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock saw shares pop 10% on June 20, as one analyst stated there is a significant opportunity to…

Read more »

alcohol
Investing

Should You Buy Andrew Peller Stock in This Market Correction?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Andrew Peller Ltd. (TSX:ADW.A) is a top TSX stock in the wine space that investors may want to consider in…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Telecom Stocks to Buy Today

| Tony Dong

The TSX telecom sector has some great high-yield stocks to buy.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn Monster Passive Income: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

A recent dip in some of the best Canadian dividend stocks gives long-term investors an opportunity to buy them cheap…

Read more »

Investing

Market Correction: Billionaire Baron Thinks it’s a HUGE Buying Opportunity!

| Kay Ng

Buy quality stocks in market corrections. Staying the course through thick and thin is how you can make great wealth…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can now get 6% yields from top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Is Less Than 6% Away From a Bear Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX lost 6.6% last week and is very close to officially entering a bear market.

Read more »