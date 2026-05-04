A Dependable Monthly Dividend Stock With a 6.6% Yield

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Instead of waiting for quarterly payouts, monthly dividend stocks could create a steady stream of passive income that feels more predictable and easier to manage. For Foolish investors, that consistency could make a big difference, especially when building a long-term portfolio.

But just because a stock offers a high yield doesn’t mean it’s a good pick; what matters is whether the business can sustain it and grow. Let’s take a closer look at one such Canadian monthly dividend stock that offers both regular income and a solid business model behind it.

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Why Diversified Royalty stock appeals to income investors

For investors specifically looking to turn their portfolios into a steady income stream, Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) presents a great opportunity built around consistency rather than traditional operations. The company has carved out a unique space in the market by focusing on acquiring royalties from established multi-location brands across North America.

Following a 50% rally over the last year, DIV stock currently trades at $4.30 per share with a market cap of about $736 million. It offers an attractive 6.6% dividend yield, with payments made monthly. That combination alone makes it appealing for investors seeking steady cash flow.

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What makes it even more interesting is the variety of brands it’s connected to. Its portfolio includes businesses like Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Sutton, and Oxford Learning, along with newer additions such as BarBurrito and Cheba Hut. This diversification helps it reduce reliance on any single industry.

A business model built for steady income

Diversified Royalty’s approach is fairly straightforward. It earns revenue by collecting royalties based on the sales of its partner brands. This means its income is tied to the performance of multiple businesses rather than just one.

This model gives it a level of stability, as different sectors can perform differently depending on economic conditions. For example, essential services like automotive maintenance or home care may remain resilient even during slower periods.

By spreading its exposure across industries such as retail, education, food services, and home care, the company builds a more balanced and reliable income stream.

Solid financial performance supports payouts

In its latest results for the fourth quarter of 2025, Diversified Royalty showed steady growth as its revenue rose 11.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $19.1 million and climbed 8.9% YoY to $70.8 million for the full year.

Similarly, its adjusted revenue came in even higher at $20.4 million for the quarter and $76.1 million for the year. Its distributable cash, which is considered a key metric for dividend sustainability, reached $13.6 million in the quarter and $50.5 million for the full year.

More importantly, the company’s organic royalty growth also remained positive, backed by strong same-store sales from key partners like Mr. Lube + Tires, which posted 7.2% YoY growth in the quarter.

These growth initiatives add to long-term appeal

Beyond its strong financial performance, Diversified Royalty continues to strengthen its future income streams. The company recently updated its deal with Air Miles Loyalty Inc., securing a fixed $3.9 million annual royalty for 10 years, with 2.4% yearly growth and backing from Bank of Montreal.

Meanwhile, the addition of Cheba Hut in 2025 and the expansion of BarBurrito’s royalty pool are helping it expand its revenue base. At the same time, Sutton continues to invest in growing its franchise network across Canada. These moves show its clear focus on building predictable and expanding cash flows over time.

A balanced mix of income and stability

Dividend sustainability is always a key concern, especially with higher-yield stocks. In this case, Diversified Royalty reported a payout ratio of 87.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025. While relatively high, it remains within a manageable range for a royalty-based business.

In the end, Diversified Royalty stands out not just for its monthly payouts but for the structure supporting them. That combination of stable monthly income and underlying growth potential makes it an amazing stock worth considering for long-term investors.