Home » Investing » ALERT: VieMed Healthcare Stock Has Defied the Bear Market!

ALERT: VieMed Healthcare Stock Has Defied the Bear Market!

VieMed Healthcare Inc. (TSX:VMD)(NASDAQ:VMD) stock still deserves your attention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic drew attention to the healthcare space in the beginning of this decade. There was a scramble for companies that were well positioned to profit, beyond the obvious candidates who won out in the vaccine race like Pfizer and Moderna. VieMed Healthcare (TSX:VMD)(NASDAQ:VMD) is a Louisiana-based company that provides in-home durable medical equipment to post-acute respiratory healthcare services.

Today, I want to discuss how this stock has performed since the pandemic has died down in 2022. Is it still worth owning in this shifting climate?

This healthcare stock has been on a wild ride since 2020

VieMed stock rose to an all-time high in the summer of 2020. However, the stock is down 22% in the year-over-year period as of close on June 17, 2022. Its shares are up marginally in the year-to-date period.

Investors should be eager to get in on the home healthcare market. Indeed, VieMed found itself perfectly positioned during the pandemic, as it provided care to those afflicted with respiratory illnesses. It sent ventilators to healthcare facilities in the early stages of the crisis.

Grand View Research recently projected that the global home healthcare market was valued at $320 billion in 2021. It expects this market to post CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 through to 2030. This market is experiencing accelerated growth on the back of aging demographics in the developed world.

Is VieMed still worth owning after its earnings release?

The company released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 3. It reported net revenues for its core business of $30.2 million — up 18% from the previous year. Meanwhile, its net income rose to $2.5 million compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. VieMed stated that its post-pandemic business had started to pick up in a big way. This is what powered the jump in revenues and profits.

Management reported that its COVID-19 response-related business waned. This stands to reason considering the pandemic is largely in the rear-view mirror at the time of this writing. Fortunately, the company has managed to secure further sales and support revenues. Its long-term prospects remain promising in the exciting healthcare space.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 — up 33% from the prior year. VieMed also provided a snapshot of its outlook for the rest of fiscal 2022. The company projects that it will generate net revenues attributable to its core business of roughly $32.1 million to $32.8 million in the second quarter.

Should you buy this healthcare stock today?

Shares of this healthcare stock currently possess a price-to-earnings ratio of 24. That puts VieMed in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. Meanwhile, it is still projected to deliver strong earnings growth for the rest of the fiscal year. It also boasts a very strong balance sheet. Best of all, VieMed has remained resilient in the face of a highly volatile market. Now is a great time to snatch up this healthcare stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Viemed Healthcare Inc.

More on Investing

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Air Canada Stock Price: Why the Airliner Is Down 19% in June

| Daniel Da Costa

The price of Air Canada stock has been cheap ever since the pandemic. However, earlier this month, it again fell…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Just Posted its Biggest Weekly Loss in Over 2 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

After the recent energy sector-wide selloff has driven ENB stock down, its dividend yield looks even more attractive at around…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Little-Known Dividend Stock Is a Top Buy for a Recession

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is just one of the top mid-cap dividend stocks that Canadian investors should look to buy, as the…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Correction

| Kay Ng

The current market correction provides an excellent opportunity for new investors to buy the best dividend stocks for growing passive…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks With Yields Over 5%

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to generate a juicy income stream without too much risk? Here are four stocks with yields over 5% to…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy on the Market Pullback

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale right now for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy After the Recent Correction

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify and goeasy are two Canada-based growth stocks that should be on top of your shopping list right now.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 2 of the Best TSX Value Stocks to Buy Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors looking for bargains should have these two value stocks at the top of their watch lists right now.

Read more »