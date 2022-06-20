Home » Investing » Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock Falls 25% From the Top: What Should You Do?

Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock Falls 25% From the Top: What Should You Do?

Oilfield services stocks have created massive shareholder value since the pandemic.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

The global energy sector has been the only sweet spot among the tumultuous broader markets this year. This massive oil bull run has created an immense shareholder value since the pandemic. However, last week brought in some unpleasant indications for energy investors.

As recession worries hit the market, oil and gas stocks witnessed some of the biggest declines. A recession would dent the energy demand, which has been the primary driver of the oil price rally lately in tightly supplied markets.

PD stock has doubled this year!

Apart from oil and gas production stocks, oilfield services stocks have also been on a surge. One TSX oilfield stock, Precision Drilling (TSX:PD)(NYSE:PDS), has gained a massive 150% in the last 12 months before the weakness started brewing this month. So far in June, PD stock has fallen 25% from its record highs — an outsized impact compared to broader energy names.

Precision provides an extensive fleet of contract drilling rigs, well service, camps, and rental equipment. However, a massive recovery in energy commodity prices changed Precision Drilling’s fortunes. Driven by higher energy prices, producers increased their output and, thus, drilled more wells. This, in turn, drove Precision Drilling’s business prospects.

In fact, it increased its capital expenditure plan to $125 million for this year to cater to the higher demand. This was an increase from $98 million from its previous estimate.

Last year, the company achieved an average market share of 9% in the U.S. and 33% in Canada. In addition, Precision has a presence in every major unconventional oil and gas basin in the United States. In total, it operates a fleet of 104 drilling rigs. Its high-performance fleet, operating scale, and relatively lower growth capital requirements should drive demand and earnings growth.

Financial growth

Note that Precision Drilling is a loss-making company at the moment. For the latest quarter that ended on March 31, it reported a net loss of $44 million compared to $36 million in Q2 2021.

Apart from the topline growth, Precision Drilling stock has rallied like crazy due to its improving leverage. The company has been aggressively repaying its debt, bringing its balance sheet in a much stronger shape. More such strong quarters will likely further bring down its net debt.

Interestingly, Precision Drilling forecasts enough cash flows to drive shareholder dividends, even after repaying debt. So, investors can expect to receive dividends once it reaches a predetermined leverage target.

Bottom line

Precision Drilling will likely see higher demand for its services, as oil prices trade strong. Even though it offers handsome growth prospects, its high correlation with oil prices poses risks to investors. If oil and gas prices slide, which still looks like a remote possibility, PD stock will likely see an oversized blow. So, those who can stomach its large swings can consider entering at these levels. For conservative investors, there are plenty of less-volatile options to play the energy rally.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Beginners to Buy in a Market Correction

| Robin Brown

Looking for safe dividend stocks to weather the recent market correction? Here are three dividend-growth stocks that are ideal for…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for dividend stocks? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Retirement Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for retirees focused on passive income.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing vs. REIT Investing: Which Is Better Today?

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing hasn't been as easy as averaging into a basket of diversified REITs. Lock in nice income during…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Reasons to Invest in an RRSP

| Kay Ng

Regularly invest in your RRSP as early as possible, especially if you're in a high tax bracket. You'll save tonnes…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 TSX Stocks With Incredibly Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for a mix of defensive passive income and growth, here are three top TSX stocks with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Commodity Stock to Own for Years-Long Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap commodity stock can provide decades-long passive income, as it leads the next wave of the agricultural revolution.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

TSX stocks with steady dividend growth deserve to be on your TFSA radar today for passive income.

Read more »