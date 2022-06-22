Home » Investing » Nutrien (TSX:NTR) Stock: A Great Buy for July 2022

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) Stock: A Great Buy for July 2022

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock looks like a fantastic buy for Canadian investors after shares slipped into a bear market in the spring.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Canadian fertilizer firm Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) have been under considerable selling pressure of late, thanks in part to the recent cooling across various commodities. At around $111.50 per share, Nutrien stock is still up an impressive 48% over the past year and 22% year to date. Though NTR stock may still have room to the downside, as Mr. Market looks to claw back even more of the impressive gains posted since the bottom in 2020, I’d argue that the bear market plunge in the name seems like more of a long-term buying opportunity than the beginning of the end.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent agricultural commodities surging. As the company ramps up on fertilizer production to meet high demand, the company could enjoy a sizeable boost in free cash flow. Personally, I don’t think the windfall, which may not dissipate anytime soon, is baked into the stock at these depressed valuations.

Fertilizer prices are still red hot, and as Nutrien looks to produce 18 million tonnes by 2025, the potential upside still seems enormous. Given that Russian sanctions are unlikely to go away over the medium term, Nutrien is still a firm that has both fundamentals and tailwinds intact.

Nutrien stock: Still looks too cheap to ignore, even after a record past year of performance

At writing, the $61.5 billion fertilizer behemoth trades at just 11 times trailing earnings to go with a modest 2.2% dividend yield. Yes, the yield is on the lower end due to recent stock price appreciation. That said, given the production ramp-up and the likelihood that fertilizer prices will remain elevated over the next several quarters, investors should expect to be rewarded via buybacks and potentially generous dividend hikes.

Indeed, Nutrien is not as appealing based on its upfront yield. However, when you consider the years’ worth of dividend growth, the value proposition in the name becomes more apparent. Even if fertilizer prices were to retreat over the medium term, the long-term secular tailwind of a rising global population is likely to keep Nutrien on the right track.

What about the risks?

What goes up must come down, right? If in the unlikely scenario that sees Russian potash return to the global markets, shares of Nutrien could take a massive hit to the chin. Right now, Nutrien is the global go-to player for potash, and it seems like it’ll remain this way until Ukraine-Russia peace talks make some progress.

In the meantime, Nutrien stock appears to be a fantastic hedge for investors who’ve seen the rest of their portfolios get decimated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Understandably, commodity producers tend to boom and bust. When they go bust, they can stay in the gutter for many years. On the flip side, a boom could last a pretty long time, depending on exogenous macroeconomic variables.

Arguably, it’s best to buy a commodity play while prices are at historical lows. Still, that’s no guarantee of solid returns, given prices can stay at such lows for many years. Now that commodity prices are hot, there’s a strong possibility they could remain this way for many years. I think they will, and that could mean much more gain to be had by Nutrien.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Energy Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

TSX energy stocks are down 10% in the past week. Here are three cheap oil stocks I'd pick up for…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) Below $1,000: Can it Go Lower?

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) slid below US$1,000 this weekend. Can it go lower?

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

From a Big Bank: Suncor (TSX:SU) Is the Best-in-Class Operator

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A big bank recommends a buy rating for an oil bellwether because of its strong free cash flows and restored…

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, June 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Renewed selling pressure in global stock markets and a sharp drop in commodity prices could take TSX stocks lower at…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Investing

Real Estate: 3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy on Sale Today!

| Daniel Da Costa

After the recent correction, these three real estate stocks offer incredible value and are easily some of the best to…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

TFSA Cash: Double it With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Buying these growth stocks cheap and staying invested in them for four to five years could help double your TFSA…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best Tech Stocks I’d Buy Amid the Market Correction

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent broader market correction has pressured tech stocks further, which were already trading within oversold territory.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale right now for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Read more »