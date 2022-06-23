Home » Investing » Housing Crash? Not if You’re Invested in These 3 REITs

Housing Crash? Not if You’re Invested in These 3 REITs

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) is doing pretty well, despite the housing market crash.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Image source: Getty Images

Are you a homeowner worried about the ongoing housing market crash?

If so, it pays to diversify your investments.

The average price of a Canadian house has fallen $100,000 this year. According to the CBC, the average house cost $711,000 in May, down from $816,000 in February. That was a pretty significant drop. Some would go so far as to call it a correction.

If you already own a home, you might be worried about your property losing value. Certainly, having negative equity is not a fun situation to be in. Ultimately, you’ll probably do fine if you sit on your property long term. In the meantime, here are three REITs that could serve as alternative real estate investments while your home is declining in value.

RioCan

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) is a Canadian REIT that invests in valuable retail and mixed properties. It owns a number of “brand name” Toronto buildings that are seen as prestige properties, commanding high rents accordingly. RioCan did pretty well in the first quarter. In the quarter, the company delivered

  • 4.1% same-property net operating income (NOI) growth;
  • 27% FFO per unit growth; and
  • A 57.3% FFO payout ratio.

Those are pretty decent results. The growth was fantastic, and the payout ratio wasn’t that high, even though REI.UN yields 5%. It’s a worthy addition to any dividend-oriented portfolio.

Northwest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a Canadian healthcare REIT. It leases out healthcare office space to health clinics, healthcare administrative organizations, and other similar entities. NWH.UN enjoys very high revenue stability because its tenants — healthcare providers in Canada and Europe — have unparalleled ability to pay.

In both Canada and the E.U., healthcare is largely government funded, so health providers’ income is ultimately backed by government taxing authority. This has resulted in extremely low tenant turnover, high rent collection and high occupancy in its property portfolio. NWH’s occupancy rate is about 98%; it’s higher in the European properties than in the Canadian ones.

Killam Properties

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KPM.UN) is a residential REIT that mainly owns properties on the East Coast. Its properties are generally “budget” buildings with relatively low rents — the exact opposite of RioCan properties. Killam also has commercial leasing opportunities; it appears that these are mainly in mixed-use buildings.

These days, a lot of people can’t afford to own their own homes. Yet they still need places to live. The logical conclusion of this is that a lot of them will end up in apartment buildings like those owned by Killam.

In its most recent quarter, KPM delivered

  • $60 million in net income, up more than 100%;
  • $45.3 million in NOI, up 12.4%;
  • $0.24 in FFO per unit, up 4.3%; and
  • A 5.1% increase in same-property revenue.

Those are pretty solid results. KPM has bounced back from the damage it took in 2020 and is now doing better than ever. Its units have a distribution yield of 4.11%, so much of KPM’s profit is being passed on to unitholders. It’s a real estate investment that’s very much worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Investing

You Should Know This
Bank Stocks

75-Basis-Point Rate Hike? Here’s What it Means for Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Aggressive rate increases dampen investors’ sentiment and send share prices tumbling, because the hikes can impact corporate earnings or profits.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

Buy These 3 Stocks if the 2022 Dip Follows the Pandemic Trajectory

| Adam Othman

While the recovery may not be as swift or even of the same magnitude, the current TSX fall may offer…

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress could continue to keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Is a Recession on Your Mind? Put Your Mind at Ease With 2 Value Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The fear of recession has made investors risk averse. Here is something to ease your mind and make the most…

Read more »

Investing

2 Top TSX REITs to Buy for Long-Term Stability

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) are two top REITs investors should consider now.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

1 Top Cryptocurrency I’ve Got on My Radar Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one top cryptocurrency many investors may not have heard of that could provide meaningful medium-term gains should the market…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks to Buy for Your Retirement Fund Amid the Correction

| Sneha Nahata

Investors with long-term financial goals should use this correction to buy top-quality stocks cheap.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Next Multi-Bagger! Why it’s the Right Time to Buy BlackBerry Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Its efforts to develop advanced technological solutions for futuristic vehicles could make BlackBerry stock a multi-bagger in the coming years.

Read more »