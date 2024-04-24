Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock: Why I’d Buy the Dip

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock: Why I’d Buy the Dip

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) stock has experienced some turbulence, but has a good M&A strategy.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has been one of the best performing TSX retail stocks over the last several decades. The stock has risen some 430% over the last 10 years, and over 1,000% since the beginning of the 2010s. This stock has gone places. It was consistently going places every year up until this year, when it finally took a major dip, falling 9.8% from its 52-week highs set in February. The question investors have to ask now is, is the business actually deteriorating, or is this dip a buying opportunity?

Personally, I’m inclined to think it’s an opportunity. Alimentation Couche-Tard is very well run, having completed a successful expansion of Circle-K all across Canada, and now focusing on its expansion into Europe. The company offers a bit of energy exposure while not being a pure play oil company – those can be very volatile and stressful to hold. For these reasons, I think ATD is likely to be a decent buy today.

ATD offers some energy exposure

One thing about ATD that is appealing is the fact that it offers a bit of energy exposure. It makes a significant portion of its revenue from gasoline, and turns a profit on fuel sales. It’s often understood that convenience stores don’t make much money off fuel sales, instead profiting off of bringing customers into the store to buy chips, pop, and lottery tickets. ATD’s statements seem to imply that the company is making money off of fuel sales.

For example, a 2021 investor presentation speaks of “fluctuating margins on fuel sales,” and the recent third quarter earnings release says that the company earned $1.6 billion in road transportation gross profit in the period. That was half of the company’s entire gross profit for the period, so ATD is making real profits off of fuel sales. This makes ATD partially an energy play. However, it is not so exposed to oil/gasoline/diesel prices that it can’t thrive in oil bear markets. The company performed well all through the 2010s, when oil prices were generally low.

Management has a good strategy

Another reason why I’m pretty optimistic about ATD is because its management has a good mergers annd acquisitions (M&A) strategy. The company does not pay out an overly high percentage of its earnings as dividends. Instead, it reinvests its profits back into its operations. One consequence of this is a low dividend yield – just 0.83% – but also a healthy balance sheet and plenty of money to spend on future acquisitions. ATD is currently working on expanding its franchise in Europe, so these financial advantages are considerable. They are better than paying a high yield and having to borrow money to do deals would have been.

Recent results

Now for the negative part: ATD’s most recent two earnings releases missed analyst estimates, and showed negative revenue growth. That wasn’t such a good showing, but oil prices and gasoline prices have risen since then. It’s quite likely that ATD will show positive revenue growth in its upcoming earnings release, and possibly positive earnings growth as well. If so, its stock will look to have been a good value at today’s prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Dream: 23% Returns to Fuel Your Income Dreams

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want growth and dividend income, consider this dividend stock that continues to rise higher after October lows.

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why CNR Stock Is a No-Brainer Value Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Investors in Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock have had a great year, and here's why that trajectory can continue.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

RBC Stock: Defensive Bank for Safe Dividends and Returns

| Kay Ng

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the kind of blue-chip stock that investors can buy and forget.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

TSX Real Estate in April 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

High interest rates are creating enticing value in real estate investments. Here are two Canadian REITS to consider buying on…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) can provide passive income that supplements your CPP payments.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $100 Per Week Can Create $1,500 in Annual Dividend Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want high dividend income from just $100 per week, then pick up this dividend stock and keep reinvesting.…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Should Bank of Nova Scotia or Enbridge Stock Be on Your Buy List Today?

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks trade way below their 2022 highs. Is one now undervalued?

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why Canadian Utilities Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Puja Tayal

Canadian Utilities stock is down 23% in the last year. Even if it wasn’t down, it is a dividend stock…

Read more »