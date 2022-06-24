Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 3 Gold Stocks That Have Held Strong During a Chaotic 2022

3 Gold Stocks That Have Held Strong During a Chaotic 2022

Three TSX gold stocks remain strong performers in 2022, notwithstanding the growing fears of a recession and rising inflation.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
gold stocks gold mining

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investors’ positions in gold might increase if recession risks increase, not subside, in the coming days or weeks. While the market of the world’s most precious remains timid, it stands out as a safety net. The materials sector is down -1.45% year to date, but TSX gold stocks have been holding steady amid massive headwinds.

Top gold mining companies like Barrick Gold and Franco-Nevada aren’t losing so far this year, although smaller industry peers outperform both and the broader market. K92 Mining (TSX:KNT), Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI)(NYSE:AUY), and Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX:WDO) have shown tremendous resiliency during this chaotic year.

All three stocks are attractive options if you need to hedge against runaway inflation. On June 22, 2022, Statistics Canada dropped a bombshell when it reported an inflation rate of 7.7% for May 2022. According to the agency, the rate is the highest level in 40 years. Meanwhile, economists are nearly 100% sure that the Bank of Canada will raise its policy rate by 0.75% on July 13, 2022.

Strong balance sheet and production growth

K92 Mining is predominantly a gold producer, but it also produces copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. The $2.04 billion company started commercial production in the said mine in February 2018. This gold stock has been a profitable investment in the last 3.01 years. Its total return within the period is 393.96% (70.14% CAGR).

As of this writing, K92 trades at $8.99 per share for a year-to-date gain of 25.03%. In Q1 2022, gold, silver, and copper production (in ounces) increased 35.9%, 255.1%, and 258.5%, respectively, versus Q1 2021. Net income for the quarter reached US$14.1 million due to the 78% year-over-year increase in revenue.

John Lewins, K92’s CEO and director, said, “Financially, the company has never been stronger, with a record cash balance of $79.9 million, increasing by $8.6 million during the quarter.”

Takeover target

Like K92, Yamana Gold outperforms with its 21.15% year-to-date gain. Also, at $6.41 per share, the $6.16 billion precious metals producer pays a decent 2.34% dividend. In Q1 2022, revenue and net earnings increased 4.7% and 5.7% versus Q1 2021.

Because of the anticipated strongest free cash generation in the second half of 2022, management expects free cash flow to increase quarter over quarter. However, Gold Fields will soon acquire Yamana Gold for $6.7 billion. The South African mining firm aims to create the fourth-largest mining company in the world with the acquisition.

Winning growth stock

Wesdome Gold didn’t disappoint growth investors, who currently enjoys an 8.95% year-to-date gain ($12.54 per share). This $1.78 billion intermediate gold producer is one of only four companies that made it to the TSX30 List from 2019 to 2021. It shares the honour with Shopify, Ballard Power Systems, and Cargojet.

Besides its producing underground mines in Ontario (Eagle River) and Quebec (Kiena Complex), Wesdome has a meaningful exposure in the Moss Lake deposit through its equity position in Goldshore Resources.

Stable gold prices

Carsten Menke, head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, said, “You have all the fears of rising recession risks and inflation providing quite a sound backdrop in terms of safe haven demand.” While there’s no gold rush yet, he believes that the price will remain relatively stable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. and Shopify.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite minor optimism in key global stock indexes, the TSX Composite could open on a flat note today, as commodity…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold During Any Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is still up year to date by 14%, whereas many continue to fall around it. Yet it…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks Now a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Gold stocks look cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Inflation Is Hot This Year: Why Isn’t Gold Rising?

| Andrew Button

Gold isn't rising much this year. Neither are gold stocks like Barrick Gold (TSX:GOLD)(NYSE:ABX).

Read more »

energy oil gas
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 TSX Commodity Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can look to buy commodity stocks such as Barrick Gold and Nutrien to derive outsized gains in the…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can Gold Protect Your Portfolio From Stagflation?

| Puja Tayal

Aggressive interest rate hikes have put the U.S. at risk of stagflation. Your stock portfolio is losing money. Can gold…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 of the Best High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty provides investors with a regular dividend plus a special dividend, which translated into a 15% yield…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B): Has the Stock Price Peaked?

| Andrew Walker

Teck Resources stock looks cheap, but investors need to be careful. Here's why.

Read more »