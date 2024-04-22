Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Gold: This Other Metal Is Sure to Soar Higher!

Forget Gold: This Other Metal Is Sure to Soar Higher!

The price of gold continues to hit the headlines, but this material is also making waves and should continue to climb for investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
silver metal

Image source: Getty Images

The price of gold continues to be the headline winner these days. As tensions rise in the Middle East, inflation remains high, and interest rates also remain high, many continue to seek out the metal as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

However, another metal is doing just as well and could surely climb even higher—and that’s silver.

What happened?

Silver has been rising for many of the same reasons as gold. Geopolitical tensions create uncertainties about the market, and this can drive investors to seek out safe-haven assets. And that includes silver.

Silver is often seen however as a more affordable alternative to gold. If the price of gold goes up, it can make silver look more attractive to investors, which can increase demand and drive up the price. Some investors see silver as a way to protect their wealth from inflation, which is the rising cost of goods and services. The idea is that the value of silver will go up as the value of the currency goes down.

One key difference

There is a reason that Warren Buffett does not invest in gold. The Oracle of Omaha has always stated that gold doesn’t do anything. It’s not useful, and so the price is really just dependent on what’s going on in the world, not its demand.

Meanwhile, silver is both a precious metal and an industrial metal. This means it’s used for investment purposes, like a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainty, but also in manufacturing for things like solar panels and electronics. So, a rise in either industrial demand or investment demand can push prices up.

And that demand has continued to rise for many reasons. The uses of silver are many, but they are also expanding. As mentioned, renewable energy assets and tech sources need the metal. So, as demand climbs, so too will the price.

How to invest

Now, of course, you don’t have to go out and buy a bar of silver to get invested. Instead, you can simply invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of silver. There are many options, but one with a low cost and high liquidity I would consider is iShares Silver Bullion ETF (TSX:SVR). 

This ETF is the largest silver ETF available on the TSX. It provides direct exposure to the price movements of silver by holding physical silver bars in trust. This makes it a good option for investors who want a simple and efficient way to invest in silver.

Shares of the ETF are already up 18% year to date as of writing. Yet as the price of silver climbs higher, which it should, so too should this ETF. What’s more, over time we’ve seen that the share price continues to climb higher rather than fluctuate with the times, making it a strong option for investors wanting in on the rise of silver. So, forget gold and consider silver stocks and ETFs instead on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to get in on security during volatility should consider these three commodity ETFs, which do well no matter…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Prices Are on the Rise: Time to Invest?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold prices are rising, but short of buying up some bullion, what are some ways that Canadian investors can get…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Silver Surge: 2 Mining Stocks to Play the Recent Rally

| Joey Frenette

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) stock and another top value play to ride the silver bull run.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

With Gold Soaring, Here’s 1 Mining Stock I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock could continue to move higher as the precious metal skyrockets in 2024.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Endeavour Silver Stock Jumped 10% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Endeavour (TSX:EDR) stock rose significantly last week after earnings that blew past estimates and a drawdown that means more growth.

Read more »

Metals
Stocks for Beginners

Steel Is in Demand: 2 Canadian Stocks That Should Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steel stocks are making a comeback, with 2024 and 2025 marked as huge years for the industry. And these two…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canadian Mining Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Teck Resources is a Canadian mining stock that likely has a bright future due to the company's focus on copper.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these soaring stocks have already climbed by immense amounts. But I would all but guarantee these companies have more…

Read more »