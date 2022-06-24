Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 24

Despite minor optimism in key global stock indexes, the TSX Composite could open on a flat note today, as commodity prices continue to slip.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The ongoing selloff in the Canadian stock market accelerated on Thursday due primarily to the sharp decline in metals prices that drove shares of mining companies lower. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 287 points, or 1.5%, for the day to settle at 18,717, posting a fresh low since March 2021. While sectors like healthcare, technology, and consumer non-cyclicals staged a sharp recovery, big declines in shares of metals mining and energy companies drove the TSX market gauge down.

Despite slightly worse-than-expected jobless claims data from the U.S. market, key American indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones continued to outperform the TSX Composite for the second consecutive day. The recent losses in the commodity market, especially metals, are responsible for the commodity-heavy TSX index’s underperformance.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Commodity-linked stocks MEG Energy, First Quantum Minerals, Baytex Energy, Crescent Point Energy, ARC Resources, and Nuvista Energy were the biggest losers on the TSX yesterday, as they fell by more than 10% each.

On the positive side, Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY)(NASDAQ:TLRY) stock inched up by 12% to $4.66 per share on June 23, making it the top-performing TSX Composite component for the session. While there was no obvious company-specific news, investors’ expectations about Tilray and other stocks being highly undervalued after their recent crash could be the main reason for triggering a renewed buying. TLRY stock still trades with 52% of quarter-to-date losses after advancing by 8.6% in the previous quarter.

Aurora Cannabis, Lightspeed Commerce, Shopify, and Canopy Growth were also among the top TSX gainers Thursday, as they rose by at least 7% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Crescent Point Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, crude oil prices were trading on a mixed note, while base metals continued to extend their losses. However, most Asian and European indexes traded with minor optimism on June 24. Given these mixed signals, TSX Composite is likely to open on a flat note today.

While no major economic data from Canada is due today, real estate investors could eye on the latest new home sales numbers from the U.S. market this morning.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold During Any Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is still up year to date by 14%, whereas many continue to fall around it. Yet it…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks Now a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Gold stocks look cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Inflation Is Hot This Year: Why Isn’t Gold Rising?

| Andrew Button

Gold isn't rising much this year. Neither are gold stocks like Barrick Gold (TSX:GOLD)(NYSE:ABX).

Read more »

energy oil gas
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 TSX Commodity Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can look to buy commodity stocks such as Barrick Gold and Nutrien to derive outsized gains in the…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can Gold Protect Your Portfolio From Stagflation?

| Puja Tayal

Aggressive interest rate hikes have put the U.S. at risk of stagflation. Your stock portfolio is losing money. Can gold…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 of the Best High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty provides investors with a regular dividend plus a special dividend, which translated into a 15% yield…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B): Has the Stock Price Peaked?

| Andrew Walker

Teck Resources stock looks cheap, but investors need to be careful. Here's why.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks: Is the Gold Pullback Over?

| Andrew Walker

Gold stocks look cheap today. Are gains on the way?

Read more »