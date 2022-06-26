Home » Investing » 1 Top Value Stock to Buy After a Market Pullback

1 Top Value Stock to Buy After a Market Pullback

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a wonderful retail stock that’s just too cheap to ignore after the recent TSX market pullback.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The recent market pullback has been harder to buy. The broader markets have been weak and trending lower for nearly six months. That’s a lot of pain dealt out over a rather lengthy timespan. Indeed, many dip buyers have likely grown accustomed to quick V-shaped recoveries like the one enjoyed in the early innings of 2020. The quick recession and bounce back was unprecedented, and it all happened in a few months.

These days, it seems like the bear market is dragging on, with no V-shaped spike in sight. Indeed, the Fed is serious about stomping inflation. And they don’t seem to care as much about recent losses in markets. That’s concerning. A so-called Fed put may be off the cards. And that has many investors reeling, opting to ditch stocks today, with the intention of asking questions later.

The Fed still has many more hikes to serve up. And investors could face steeper losses in the months ahead. Regardless, any dovish pivot, no matter how modest, could send stock markets right back into rally mode. So, if you give into fear today, with expectations that nothing positive can happen, you could run the risk of having to buy all your stocks back at much higher prices later down the road.

Nobody can time the markets. However, when it seems absolutely reckless to be bullish while every talking head on TV is yelling to sell, we could be closer to a bottom than you think. In any case, one thing is guaranteed: we’re closer to a bottom than we were back in January! With that in mind, it makes it easier to scoop up value plays today, as they sink on the back of horrid macro news.

Currently, I’m a big fan of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), one of the best retail plays that have real value in their share today.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a profitable growth company that has a somewhat predictable earnings-growth stream. It’s a rare consumer staple on the TSX, but it’s a cheap one that U.S. investors may wish to consider, as the economy tilts into a recession.

Couche-Tard isn’t just a convenience store owner and operator. It’s a firm that’s ready to take the concept of convenience retail to the new age. With plenty of innovations going on behind the scenes, including frictionless payments, and margin-enhancing initiatives, the Couche-Tard-run stores of the future could be a heck of a lot more profitable than today. How? As electric vehicles (EVs) become the norm, consumers will spend more time at the convenience store. They’ll likely be willing to buy more and perhaps sit down and enjoy a coffee or hot meal.

Could the convenience store of the future include a restaurant and other intriguing grocery items? They could. In any case, Couche is more than ready to adapt. It’s making the right investments, and, in due time, they will pay off.

For now, the stock trades at a mere 15.9 times trailing earnings. That’s too cheap for such a competent earnings grower.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

Coworkers standing near a wall
Bank Stocks

Policy Rate: 2 More Hikes After July 2022 to Reach Neutral Level

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada might need three more rate hikes beginning in July 2022 to reach neutral levels.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying stocks such as Bank of Montreal offers investors the opportunity to generate outsized gains in the next year.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Cheap Stocks to Buy: 2 Unbelievable Deals in This Environment

| Daniel Da Costa

While there are plenty of cheap stocks to buy in this environment, these two undoubtedly offer some of the best…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

2 Industries That Saw the Worst Decline Last Month

| Adam Othman

The TSX has been declining at a sharp angle since the beginning of June. And two industries (crypto and cannabis)…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Dividend Investors: 2 Top Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can pick up top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices today and get a shot at some attractive…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Growth Stock That Could Double Your Money in an Economic Recovery

| Puja Tayal

The market downturn is an opportunity to lock growth during the economic recovery. This stock is a blend of value,…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Investing

RRSP Investors: Here’s the Best Canadian Bank Stock for Your Buck

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) stock is getting far too cheap to ignore after the latest spill in the big Canadian…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Fight Inflation

| Nicholas Dobroruka

A dependable stream of passive income is one way to help offset rising inflation rates. Here are two top dividend…

Read more »