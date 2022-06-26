Home » Investing » 2 Energy Stocks That Jumped Over 60% This Year

2 Energy Stocks That Jumped Over 60% This Year

Consider investing in these two energy stocks amid the recent pullback after putting up stellar gains earlier this year.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

2022 started as a tough year for most Canadian stocks, but the energy industry managed to outperform the broader market by significant margins.

The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index grew by almost 70% from the start of the year until June 8, showing the strength of the Canadian energy sector. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down by 2.09% in the same period.

The relative weakness of the Canadian benchmark index compared to the energy sector’s performance clearly shows how well the energy sector performed through the first half of the year.

However, the current bear market conditions have led to a pullback in the energy sector as well. The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is down by almost 16.5% at writing from its June 8th levels. A correction as significant as this might make you feel wary of investing in energy stocks.

However, the current downturn could be the perfect opportunity for you to invest in energy stocks if you are bullish on their recovery. Several energy stocks put up stellar gains this year before pulling back amid the recent pullback. I will discuss two energy stocks you could consider adding to your portfolio if you have a bullish perspective on the energy sector in the coming months.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is a $22.99 billion market capitalization Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary. It is engaged the exploration, development, and extraction of crude oil and natural gas. Tourmaline Oil is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, and it has seen significant financial growth since the pandemic struck.

Tourmaline Oil stock trades for $68.66 per share at writing, and it boasts a 1.31% dividend yield. Its share prices appreciated by over 90% between January 4 and May 30, 2022. Its strong balance sheet and multiple special dividends are proof of the company’s strong financial performance.

Its shares have declined by almost 14% from its May 20, 2022, high at writing. It could be an ideal opportunity to pick up its shares for a considerable discount.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a $67.16 billion market capitalization integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary. The company specializes in the production of synthetic crude oil through its oil sands operations. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production, and upgrading. It also has petroleum refining operations in Canada and the U.S.

Suncor also sells to end consumers through its PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks.

Suncor Energy stock trades for $46.76 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 4.02% dividend yield. Its integrated structure allows the company to generate cash flows through several business verticals. Its share prices appreciated by over 60% between January 4 and June 8, 2022. At writing, its share prices have declined by over 12% from June 8, 2022.

It could be a good opportunity to pick up its shares for a considerable discount if you are bullish on its recovery.

Foolish takeaway

It remains to be seen when the stock market will show signs of recovering from the recent-most pullback after the interest rate hike resulted in a downturn across the board. There might be several more interest rate hikes on the way to control inflation, but the move has sparked investor concerns about a looming recession.

Long-term investors bullish on the strength of the Canadian energy sector might consider the downturn as an opportunity to buy high-quality energy stocks at a discount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

value for money
Energy Stocks

Got $500? 2 Insanely Cheap Energy Stocks Yielding 5.5%

| Puja Tayal

While oil stocks are riding bulls, two energy stocks are sold out. This is a good time for dividend lovers…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Heat Up Again

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and another high-yielding TSX energy stock seem like great buys after recent weakness.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for Dear Life

| Adam Othman

These two top defensive dividend stocks could provide you with a degree of protection through the current market downturn.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Energy Investing: What Every Canadian Needs to Know

| Jim Gillies (TMFCanuck)

Here’s what savvy Canadian investors need to know about energy investing today, straight from Motley Fool Hidden Gems advisor Jim…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Gold vs. Oil: Which Commodity Is a Stronger Bet for Inflation?

| Adam Othman

Increasing commodity prices make gold stocks and oil stocks attractive assets to own, but oil stocks might be the better…

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress could continue to keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Still Looks Strong

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tourmaline Oil has been on a dividend-hike streak this year.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Energy Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

TSX energy stocks are down 10% in the past week. Here are three cheap oil stocks I'd pick up for…

Read more »