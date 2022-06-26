Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The plunge in equity markets is finally giving Canadian savers a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for their self-directed RRSP portfolios.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) trades near $125 per share at the time of writing compared to $154 earlier this year. The steep pullback is widespread across the banking sector amid investor concern that a recession is on the way.

It’s true that an economic contraction could reduce borrowing by businesses and people are already cutting out discretionary spending due to high inflation.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are raising interest rates to fight the inflation surge. The measures are designed to cool down an overheated economy, but the aggressive moves could also trigger a sharp decline in the housing market as over-leveraged property owners find themselves unable to pay increased mortgage rates and are forced to sell.

Despite the economic and housing risks, Bank of Montreal stock appears undervalued. The board raised the dividend by 25% late last year and recently increased the payout by another 4.5%. This would suggest that management isn’t too concerned about revenue and profits over the medium term.

On the growth side, Bank of Montreal is in the process of making a major acquisition south of the border. The company is buying Bank of the West for US$16.4 billion in a deal that will add more than 500 branches to the existing American operations, BMO Harris Bank.

Investors can now pick up a solid 4.4% dividend yield and wait for the bank sector to rebound.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) trades for close to $45 right now compared to $53 earlier this month. The drop in the price of WTI oil from US$122 to US$105 is the reason for the pullback, but Suncor appears undervalued right now even at US$80 oil.

The stock fell out of favour with investors after management cut the dividend by 55% in 2020 to preserve cash during the pandemic. Suncor had always maintained the payout during previous downturns. 

As the price of oil rebounded Suncor used the cash windfall through most of 2021 to reduce debt and buy back stock. Late last year the board increased the dividend by 100% to bring it back to the 2019 level. Suncor announced another 12% dividend increase when the Q1 2022 results came out, bringing the distribution to a new high.

Suncor’s refining and retail businesses have recovered alongside rising fuel demand. As a result, the overall business should deliver strong results through the rest of this year.

Suncor stock traded at $44 when WTI was US$60 per barrel before the pandemic. All things being equal the share price should be much higher today. Investors who buy Suncor stock at the current level can pick up a 4.1% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for total returns

Bank of Montreal and Suncor appear undervalued today and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP focused on total returns, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Suncor.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two beaten-down, but high-yield TSX stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Soars to 7.7%: 1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock looks like a magnificent dividend stock to help Canadians deal with inflation at 7.7%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks look cheap today for an RRSP focused on total returns.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Own When the Market Is in Turmoil

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks can sustain dividend payments, even if the present market turmoil extends longer than expected.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive-Income Stocks to Help You Through This Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three passive-income stocks offer stellar dividends around 6% to help get you to the other side of this market…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Bank Stocks

Policy Rate: 2 More Hikes After July 2022 to Reach Neutral Level

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada might need three more rate hikes beginning in July 2022 to reach neutral levels.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying stocks such as Bank of Montreal offers investors the opportunity to generate outsized gains in the next year.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Dividend Investors: 2 Top Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can pick up top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices today and get a shot at some attractive…

Read more »