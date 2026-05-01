2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Volatile Market

Two “no-brainer” dividend stocks for volatility are the ones with essential demand and cash flow you can actually trust.

Hydro One is the safer, slower income pick, while Topaz offers more yield and upside with more energy risk.

Volatile markets make investors picky fast. Flashy growth stories can still work, but dividend investors usually want something simpler when prices swing. The best “no-brainer” dividend stocks don’t need perfect conditions to make sense, but serve real needs, generate repeatable revenue, and give investors a reason to stay calm — all while everyone else watches the market bounce around.

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H

Hydro One (TSX:H) owns and operates much of Ontario’s electricity transmission and distribution system, so its business ties directly to the province’s need for reliable power. That gives it a defensive feel. Over the last year, Hydro One stock also leaned into one of the biggest long-term themes in Canada: grid expansion. The company was selected for new transmission projects, including lines tied to growth across Ontario, and continued working with First Nations partners on major infrastructure.

The latest numbers back up the steady story. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Hydro One stock reported revenue of $2.27 billion, up from $2.1 billion a year earlier. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $233 million from $200 million, while basic earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $0.39 from $0.33. For the full year, EPS reached $2.23, up from $1.93 in 2024. That’s not explosive growth, but it’s useful growth. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3331 per share, putting the annual payout near $1.33. With Hydro One stock recently trading around 26 times earnings and yielding about 2.3%, investors don’t get a bargain-bin price, but reliability.

The future outlook still looks solid. Ontario needs more power for population growth, industrial demand, electrification, and data-heavy infrastructure. Hydro One stock sits right in the middle of that buildout. The risk, of course, comes from valuation and debt. Utilities often carry heavy debt, and higher financing costs can pressure earnings. Regulators also shape returns, so Hydro One stock can’t simply raise prices whenever it wants. Even so, its regulated model, growing asset base, and essential service make it a strong fit for investors who want income without drama.

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TPZ

Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ), meanwhile, gives investors exposure to Canadian energy without acting like a traditional producer. Topaz owns royalty interests and infrastructure assets across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. That means it earns revenue from production on its lands and from processing assets, but it avoids much of the direct capital spending burden producers face. In a volatile market, that asset-light model can look very attractive. Energy prices still matter, but Topaz doesn’t need to fund every drill bit itself.

Its recent results showed why investors keep paying attention. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Topaz generated cash flow of $80.6 million and free cash flow of $79.7 million. Royalty production revenue came in at $62.5 million, while infrastructure assets added $24.2 million in processing revenue and other income. Net income rose 64% year over year to $32.7 million, helped by higher royalty production, stronger processing revenue, and hedging gains. The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, giving the stock a recent yield of around 4.3% at writing. That’s a much richer income stream than Hydro One stock, though investors should remember Topaz trades at a premium valuation for an energy name.

The outlook also looks encouraging. Topaz expects 2026 royalty production of 23,500 to 23,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and annual processing revenue and other income of $92 million to $94 million. Its Clearwater and northeast British Columbia Montney exposure gives it growth potential, while hedges help soften commodity swings. Still, risks remain. Oil and natural gas prices can move fast, and Topaz’s payout looks high if you only judge it by earnings instead of cash flow. That makes cash generation the key number to watch.

Bottom line

Together, Hydro One stock and Topaz offer two different ways to stay invested through volatility, and both can create income with $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT H $58.25 120 $1.33 $159.60 Quarterly $6,990.00 TPZ $31.42 222 $1.36 $301.92 Quarterly $6,975.24

Both give dividend investors real businesses, real cash flow, and reasons to keep collecting while the market sorts itself out.