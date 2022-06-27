Home » Investing » NexGen Energy: The Top Uranium Stock Set to Double in 2022

NexGen Energy: The Top Uranium Stock Set to Double in 2022

NexGen (TSX:NXE)(NYSE:NXE) stock is one of the top uranium stocks to consider right now with the potential to double in 2022 alone.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Uranium stocks have been some of the top growth stocks over the last few years. However, it’s been a different case in 2022. Since January, uranium stocks across the board have been falling — including some of the biggest ones.

But that does offer investors a chance to get in on uranium stocks while they trade at ultra-low prices — prices so low, they could easily double in 2022 alone. And of all of them, NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE)(NYSE:NXE) looks like the best choice.

Uranium prices on the rise

Part of the reason NexGen stock has become a strong play is due to the rise in uranium prices. Uranium looks to be the energy source of choice while the world transitions over to renewable energy. Nuclear reactors are already located around the world, with more being built all the time. This makes uranium stocks a prime play for future returns.

Furthermore, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia leaves uranium stocks in a prime position should they be located in North America. This includes NexGen stock, with all of these factors leading to higher prices for the company.

Why NexGen stock?

So why NexGen stock and not other uranium stocks? I’m not saying there is anything wrong with those other companies, but NexGen offers strong value for investors today. Firstly, there’s the company’s assets. Analysts like the company’s “highly economic” Arrow deposit, which will likely lead to further long-term contracts.

Another significant hurdle was the permit process for NexGen stock and uranium stocks in general. But NexGen recently submitted its Environmental Impact Statement for 2022. This should be a “significant step forward” to allow the company to speed up its permit process.

Shares up and earnings down

The only downside right now is, the company is still operating with a loss. This is due to its acquisitions and getting the company up and running to meet demand for uranium in general. That being said, NexGen stock was able to slice its loss down to about $30.5 million during its latest earnings report.

The future looks bright for uranium stocks, leading analysts to upgrade the company’s target share price. As of writing, many analysts upgraded the company to “outperform,” even within the uranium sector. The average now sits at about $10, and yet shares trade at $5 as of writing, leaving it the potential to double in 2022.

Shares of NexGen stock were up 10% in the last week alone but down 8% year to date.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Has Declined 20% in June

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will Suncor Energy stock climb back up to $50 again?

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Sell Oil Stocks?

| Adam Othman

The energy sector pullback has rattled Canadian investors because of its impact on the broader economy, but it might be…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks in Canada: Are They Still Good Buys?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil stocks experienced a rout last week, but the underlying supply-demand imbalance makes them strong buys, nonetheless.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

3 Growth Stocks up +30% in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are up over 30% in 2022 alone but have come down in the last few weeks…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks That Jumped Over 60% This Year

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two energy stocks amid the recent pullback after putting up stellar gains earlier this year.

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

Got $500? 2 Insanely Cheap Energy Stocks Yielding 5.5%

| Puja Tayal

While oil stocks are riding bulls, two energy stocks are sold out. This is a good time for dividend lovers…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Heat Up Again

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and another high-yielding TSX energy stock seem like great buys after recent weakness.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for Dear Life

| Adam Othman

These two top defensive dividend stocks could provide you with a degree of protection through the current market downturn.

Read more »