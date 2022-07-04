Home » Investing » Ethereum or Bitcoin: Which Will Recover 1st in 2023?

Ethereum or Bitcoin: Which Will Recover 1st in 2023?

The cryptocurrency crash keeps getting deeper. Which crypto will post a quicker recovery? Bitcoin or Ethereum?

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It appears as though cryptocurrency investors have to hold on for a prolonged bear run. The cryptocurrency industry enjoyed a stellar year in 2021, as several major and minor crypto tokens soared to great heights. 2022 has painted a completely different picture for crypto investors, as they continue to lose money left, right, and centre.

The brutal selloff that began with the TerraUSD and Luna crash has catalyzed an industry-wide meltdown. With over US$2 trillion already wiped off the crypto market, it appears as though further losses are on the way. Analysts anticipate this crypto winter to purge the industry of several “junk” coins and leave only the most resilient decentralized assets standing.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) are two of the largest cryptocurrencies by market value, with a US$127.46 billion and US$371.44 billion market capitalization, respectively. In the event that the crypto winter wipes out many crypto tokens, these two giants in the industry are slated to remain standing. The question is, which one will post a quicker recovery if the crypto crash loses steam in 2023?

Let’s take a look at what is happening and what could happen in the coming months.

Why is the crypto winter here?

Despite being touted as an alternative financial system to the traditional centralized economy, the cryptocurrency industry has correlated strongly to the performance of the broader economy.

The performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies has been strongly linked to the stock market this year — more than ever before. The only difference is a much more substantial degree of volatility in the decentralized asset class.

No matter how much cryptocurrency enthusiasts would like for the crypto industry to be separate from the economy, tightening economic policies are a major contributor to the onset of the crypto winter. High inflation has sparked a series of interest rate hikes by central banks in the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike battered valuations for high-risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The low-interest-rate environment during the pandemic has ended, and speculative assets are facing the brunt of its impact. The recent de-pegging in stablecoins and withdrawal freezes by several major crypto exchanges have also added to the volatility in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, the instability might continue in the coming months. Inflation is still at high levels, and the U.S. Fed and Bank of Canada will likely enact further interest rate hikes to make a substantial impact.

Weaker borrowing activity due to higher interest rates might prevent substantial cash flows toward the crypto market, sustaining the weakness in the market. Of course, it is only speculation, and things could take a drastic turn at any point in the coming weeks.

Foolish takeaway

As things stand, the question is whether cryptocurrencies will even recover and, if they do, how long it will take. We are past the halfway mark in 2022, and Bitcoin and Ethereum are down by 59% and 70.83% year to date at writing, respectively.

Ethereum boasts a more robust platform in terms of its practical use cases and plays a central role in the DeFi economy. Though it lacks the use cases of Ethereum, Bitcoin has historically been the more resilient of the two.

Supposing the crypto meltdown loses steam in the coming months, Bitcoin could be the likelier of the two to post a recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

sad concerned deep in thought
Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk Buys Dogecoin: Should You?

| Andrew Button

Elon Musk is back to buying Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). Should you join him?

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Cryptocurrency

Should You Avoid Crypto for All of 2022?

| Adam Othman

The crypto market has been in a rut for a while now, and it might stay there for a few…

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Briefly Dips Below $1,000: Is a Crypto Winter Incoming?

| Tony Dong

Are crypto investors in for another prolonged 2017-2019-style bear market?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu Coin Could Easily Go to $0

| Andrew Button

There is still some interest in Shiba Inu Coin (CRYPTO:SHIB), but it is among the cryptos most vulnerable to extreme…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

Is the Crypto Market Finally Recovering?

| Adam Othman

The decision to hold, buy, or sell crypto based on the current rally might be too immature. It would be…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Cryptocurrency

The 2022 Crypto Crash: Here’s What’s Next

| Andrew Button

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) have crashed this year. Here's what's up next.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: Here’s Where We Stand Today

| Andrew Button

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit has been quiet for a while, but there are some new developments worth mentioning.

Read more »

analyze data
Cryptocurrency

2 Tech Stocks That Benefit From the Decline of Crypto

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Crypto's bear market creates opportunities for traditional rivals like Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD).

Read more »