Home » Investing » Shopify Stock’s Turnaround Could Be Fierce

Shopify Stock’s Turnaround Could Be Fierce

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a magnificent growth stocks that Canadian investors may wish to average down into for their TFSAs.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Growth stocks have been so heavily out of favour over the past six months that it’s becoming ridiculous. Sure, rates have only one way to go from here. Higher, perhaps much higher, as the Bank of Canada gets serious about fighting off high levels of inflation.

As you’re probably well aware by now, higher rates are terrible for growth companies that don’t expect to make a sustained move into profits any time over the near future. The further in the future profits lie, the greater the damage done to the share price. This distaste for growth has caused a rotation into the less-exciting value corners of the stock market.

With utility and other defensive dividend stocks being bid up and mostly avoiding the brunt of the damage in recent quarters. Now, defensive plays are still great for your TFSA, especially if you’re not in the mood for more downside risk in the second half of 2022.

That said, we’ll eventually reach a point where value stocks have multiples that are in line with growth stocks. Heck, battered growth may actually be cheaper than the sought-after value plays that promise safety from the coming recessionary hailstorm.

Eventually, growth stocks will get cheaper than value stocks

Though young investors should take risks, it may be too soon to back up the truck on a stock that’s shed 30%, 50%, or even 70% of its value from peak to trough.

Remember, value does not mean how much a stock has fallen off its peak or how sluggish shares have been over some arbitrary timespan. At the end of the day, value is about getting a little something for free with every investment dollar. While a substantial drawdown in share price may suggest value to be had, it’s not guaranteed, especially with bubble stocks that naturally boom and bust.

In this piece, we’ll check out one of the best growth stocks worthy of a long-term-focused TFSA fund.

Consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), a Canadian growth stock that strikes me as an intriguing option to consider after the market correction.

Shopify stock

Shopify is the e-commerce darling that’s fallen from the top of the Canadian market. While it may not become Canada’s most valuable company at any point over the next few years, I still think that the punished growth firm will find its feet again, rewarding contrarians in the process.

What makes Shopify stock a tough hold is that it’s difficult to value at a time like this. Not only are rates headed much higher from here, negatively affecting the firm’s future earnings, but it also has to grapple with an economic slowdown (bad for retailers) and rising competition.

Tobias Lütke faces extreme challenges, and I have no idea if he’ll be up to the task. After losing more than 82% of its value from peak to trough, shares of Shopify seem like a deep-value play. However, it’s still a riskier bet that could get a lot cheaper. For that reason, investors should be cautious and average into a position, even if they believe in management and their ability to ride out the worst economic storm in a while.

I have no idea when Shopify will bottom. It will probably be when the rest of the market does. However, when it does, its turnaround is likely to be fierce. That’s why those keen on the name shouldn’t wait for the bottom, as it’ll come and go before you have a chance to even think about hitting the buy button.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

3 Killer Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Today While it’s Down 77% YTD

| Jitendra Parashar

These three key reasons make Shopify stock worth buying today for the long term.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Trading at a Massive Discount Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian growth stocks such as Shopify have the potential to deliver market-beating gains to investors in the next year.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jed Lloren

Do you have $5,000 you’re looking to invest? Here are three stocks worth holding for the next 20 years!

Read more »

You Should Know This
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Dived 25% Last Quarter

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent big losses, BlackBerry stock has the potential to yield outstanding returns in the long term.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in July

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Here are three growth stocks you might want to add to your buy list in July.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

2 Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy Below $50

| Sneha Nahata

These under-$50 stocks have multiple growth catalysts that point to a steep recovery.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

This 1 Tech Stock Has Surged 50% in the Last 2 Months: Should You Buy?

| Puja Tayal

While the entire tech sector is in a selloff, one Canadian tech stock has jumped 50% in two months. Is…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Worth Buying if You Can Handle Volatility

| Jed Lloren

Are you an investor that isn’t scared of a little volatility? Here are three top picks!

Read more »